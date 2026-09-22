Kwame Brown has recently called out LeBron James with a bold claim. The former No. 1 overall pick went after the four-time champion this week, tying James directly to the stalled career of Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht.

Speaking on "The Basketball Show," Brown made the direct claim. He called James a "marketing machine" that leaves wreckage behind it, and he named Knecht as the latest example. It's a claim that lands right as the Lakers try to figure out what Knecht's future in Los Angeles actually looks like.

Kwame Brown Blames LeBron James For Dalton Knecht's Poor Development In Lakers

Kwame Brown believes LeBron James is not just a great player but something closer to a brand, and that brand needs certain things to keep functioning the way it's designed to.

"I thought LeBron James was a regular individual, and then I realized he's a part of a group. LeBron James is a machine; it's a marketing machine. He's not an individual," Brown said. "And so, once I realized that, when you go up against a machine, it gives off toxic waste. So what makes it look good, it destroys things around it."

From there, Brown pointed straight at Knecht. He argued that Bronny James' spot on the Lakers roster came at Knecht's expense, limiting the 17th overall pick's chances to develop the way a young wing usually would.

"If you look at the careers that he's destroyed, Westbrook, you got Dalton Knecht because of his son; he didn't get a chance to develop," Brown said.

The numbers do show a drop-off. Knecht averaged 9.1 points on 19.2 minutes a night as a rookie in 2024-25. His playing time fell to 10.2 minutes this past season, and his scoring dipped to 4.2 points a game. Bronny, by contrast, barely cracked double-digit minutes in either season, which makes Brown's theory harder to square with the actual usage numbers, even if the broader frustration around Knecht's role is real.

Kwame Brown Warns 76ers Stars Could Be Next

Now that LeBron has gone from the Lakers, Brown turned his attention to Philadelphia, where the NBA legend signed a two-year deal worth roughly $8 million this past summer after eight seasons in Los Angeles.

Brown further suggested that VJ Edgecombe or reigning MVP Joel Embiid could be the next names to feel squeezed out. "When I see him go places, I'm like, okay, I want to know which player is gonna have to be taken away from for this machine to still look like what it is," Brown said.

"And we know now it's VJ Edgecombe, and it's going to be Joel Embiid. If Embiid doesn't play 70 games or 65 games, and they don't win the championship, it's going to be Edgecombe or Embiid."

Brown also referenced the Andrew Wiggins situation from years earlier, claiming stories were manufactured around him to justify trading him for Kevin Love. It's a pattern Brown insists keeps repeating wherever James goes.