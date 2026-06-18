Mariska Hargitay and her son August brought their own special moment to the New York Knicks championship parade. While thousands of fans filled the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the team's historic title win, August grabbed attention with a custom shirt that blended his mother's name with his favorite basketball team. The fun tribute quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments from the celebration. It also highlighted Hargitay's strong connection to the Knicks and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

August Hermann Honors Mariska Hargitay With Creative Knicks' Parade Tribute

As the Knicks celebrated their first NBA title in more than five decades, August Hermann arrived wearing an orange-and-blue shirt that read “Marknicksa Hargitay.” The playful design combined Mariska Hargitay's name with the Knicks, giving fans a glimpse of the family's excitement during the parade.

Hargitay joined the celebration with a themed outfit of her own. The “Law & Order: SVU” star wore a shirt that read “Brilliant Thing #11 The Knicks,” a nod to her Broadway show Every Brilliant Thing and Jalen Brunson's jersey number. Social media videos later showed Hargitay and August riding on Brunson's parade float alongside his family.

The moment felt fitting because Hargitay has supported the Knicks throughout their championship run. Her parade appearance was not just about celebrating a title. It was another chapter in a season-long journey that included several memorable courtside appearances and a growing friendship with Brunson.

Mariska Hargitay's Knicks Support Continued Throughout The NBA Finals

Long before the championship parade, Hargitay was already a familiar face at Madison Square Garden. She attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals with August and sat courtside next to her longtime “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Christopher Meloni. Their appearance quickly became a highlight for fans in attendance.

A few days later, Hargitay returned for Game 4 and shared the spotlight with Taylor Swift and sisters Alana and Este Haim. During the game, she switched outfits to match Swift's “Stevie Knicks” shirt and celebrated as New York completed a dramatic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Although Hargitay did not attend the championship-clinching Game 5 in San Antonio, she still celebrated online. She shared a throwback photo of Jalen Brunson as a child and wrote, “You lead the way for so many. Congratulations to you all and deepest thanks.” After the title win, Brunson even joked that his next goal was to “try to get on ‘SVU.'” Moments like these show why Hargitay's connection with the Knicks became one of the most enjoyable stories of the team's championship run.