Luka Doncic is entering a Lakers chapter with a different body and a bigger role. After LeBron James left Los Angeles for Philadelphia, the pressure around Doncic has grown, and his offseason work is now part of the story. The Lakers need their star ready.

Doncic has looked leaner and sharper ahead of the 2026-27 season, continuing body changes that drew attention last year. Recent reports show him using Slovenia for training and team-building. The work is done, but the real test starts when games begin.

Luka Doncic's New Shape Raises The Stakes For The Lakers

The Lakers are moving forward with Doncic as their main star, making his physical condition more important than ever. NBA.com confirmed that James joined the Philadelphia 76ers after eight seasons in Los Angeles. Doncic now steps into a bigger role, with attention on his play.

Martin Pavčnik of SportKlub reported that Doncic was around 231 pounds, or 105 kilograms, while changing his training in Ljubljana. Instead of joining every full-court session with Ilirija, he spent more time in a smaller gym and pool, working with trainer Anže Maček.

That approach shows this is not only about looking lighter. Doncic has spent the offseason building himself for a long NBA season while trying to stay fresh. In August, he brought Lakers teammates to Slovenia, giving him a chance to build trust before opening night.

Luka Doncic's Lakers Test Starts With Leadership

The next part of Doncic's challenge is not happening in a gym. It is about carrying the Lakers through a season without James beside him. The roster has changed, and Doncic has shown he wants a closer bond with teammates.

That was clear when Doncic hosted the Lakers in Slovenia in August 2026. 24ur.com reported that the group trained in Ljubljana, visited Bled, played golf and joined activities. The trip gave Doncic time with the team away from games while he continued work in Slovenia.

Now the attention turns to what his shape can bring on the court. The Lakers do not need Doncic to look fitter; they need his conditioning, scoring and leadership to hold up across a season. With James gone, his preparation has made the test bigger.