Luka Doncic finally addressed the injury rumors after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Slovenian star made it clear that he was never close to returning after suffering a grade 2 left hamstring strain on April 2. The injury forced him to miss the Lakers' final 15 games, including the second-round sweep against Oklahoma City. Even with the disappointing ending, Doncic assured fans that he remains fully committed to the Lakers and their long-term future.

Luka Doncic Confirms Los Angeles Lakers' Fears After Revealing Full Injury Truth

The Lakers kept hoping Luka Doncic could return during the playoffs, but the reality behind the injury was much more serious. Speaking after the Lakers' 115-110 loss to the Thunder, Doncic admitted his recovery was nowhere near complete. He explained that a grade 2 hamstring strain usually needs close to two months of recovery, which made a postseason comeback almost impossible.

Doncic said he had only recently started running and shooting again, but he still had not been cleared for contact practice. His absence became a massive blow for Los Angeles, especially after the team looked like a serious title contender during its strong 14-2 run in March. The Lakers managed to survive the first round, but without their leading scorer, the offense struggled badly against Oklahoma City.

The disappointing ending also ruined what had otherwise been a positive season for Doncic in Los Angeles. He spoke warmly about building chemistry with LeBron James and Austin Reaves, calling the experience “incredible” on the court. While the playoff exit hurt, his comments also shifted attention toward what comes next for both him and the Lakers heading into next season.

Luka Doncic's Hamstring Injury Was Reportedly Worse Than First Believed

At first, the injury sounded manageable. But as more details came out after the season ended, it became clear why Luka Doncic never returned for the playoffs. Reports from The Athletic's Dan Woike and Sam Amick revealed that additional medical checks in Spain showed the hamstring damage was deeper and more severe than the original diagnosis from Dallas.

That update matched what Doncic later admitted himself. He reportedly received an eight-week recovery timeline after traveling to Spain, meaning the Lakers likely would have needed to reach the Western Conference Finals for him to even have a small chance of returning. According to Lakers Nation, Doncic is now pain-free and has already restarted the strict offseason diet and training routine that helped reshape his body last year.

Even with questions still surrounding LeBron James' future after his 23rd NBA season, Doncic removed all doubt about his own commitment to Los Angeles. The 27-year-old reminded everyone that he signed a three-year, $165 million extension last summer and said he feels “extremely comfortable” with the organization. After a painful playoff ending, the Lakers now know one thing clearly that their future still depends heavily on a healthy Luka Doncic.