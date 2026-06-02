For months, one of the biggest business questions surrounding Stephen Curry had nothing to do with basketball. After ending his long-running partnership with Under Armour late last year, the Golden State Warriors star entered unfamiliar territory as a sneaker free agent. Now, that uncertainty is over. Curry has agreed to a landmark long-term partnership with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning, a move that could reshape the future of Curry Brand and expand its reach far beyond the NBA.

The deal is significant not only because of Curry's status as one of basketball's biggest stars, but because it gives him greater influence over the direction of his brand at a stage of his career when legacy and business opportunities matter as much as on-court achievements. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the agreement runs for 10 years and includes basketball products, athleisure, golf equipment and the ability for Curry to sign athletes under the Curry Brand umbrella.

Why Stephen Curry Chose Li-Ning Over Other Shoe Brands

As speculation continued around Curry's next move, Li-Ning gradually emerged as the frontrunner. Confirming the news, Charania wrote, "Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line."

Curry himself made it clear that the partnership goes beyond simply wearing a different logo. In the brand's announcement, he described the agreement as the "partnership of a lifetime." He later explained his thinking in greater detail on the Thirty Ink website.

“Throughout my sneaker-free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort, and performance of Li-Ning's shoes,” Curry further wrote on his Thirty Ink website. “It was during that time playing in Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler's sneakers that I knew that Li-Ning could be the right partner that can deliver on the innovation and design that I want Curry Brand to stand for.”

During the 2025-26 season, Curry regularly wore Li-Ning products, including the Way of Wade 12. He also returned from a lengthy absence caused by a right knee injury wearing Li-Ning shoes, a sign that his confidence in the brand had been building for months.

What The Move Means For Curry Brand's Future

The agreement marks the third major footwear chapter of Curry's career. He began with Nike after entering the NBA in 2009 before leaving for Under Armour in 2013 following a widely discussed contract presentation that failed to convince him to stay. Under Armour later built Curry Brand around the four-time NBA champion, helping establish one of basketball's most recognisable signature lines.

Yet reports suggested tensions grew over the company's ability to execute Curry's long-term vision. Missed opportunities involving players such as Azzi Fudd and Caitlin Clark reportedly became sticking points, contributing to the eventual split between the two sides.

Looking ahead, Li-Ning offers something Curry seems to value a lot: control and global growth. The company already has experience with athlete-led brands through Dwyane Wade's successful Way of Wade line. With Curry now bringing his own brand to the company, the partnership represents more than a standard endorsement deal. It is a business move designed to extend Curry's influence well beyond his playing days, with the Warriors star betting that the next phase of Curry Brand can be bigger than anything he built before.