The frustration around the Lakers' playoff collapse did not stay inside the locker room for long. As Los Angeles struggled against Oklahoma City without Luka Doncic, criticism around the injured superstar only grew louder online, with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair becoming one of the harshest voices questioning his absence. Now, after weeks of speculation surrounding his recovery timeline, Doncic has finally responded to the backlash and made it clear the reality behind his injury was far more serious than many realised.

The Slovenian star missed the final six weeks of the season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered on April 2, forcing him to watch from the sidelines during the most important stretch of the Lakers' postseason push. Reports repeatedly hinted at a possible comeback during the second-round series, but Doncic insisted those expectations never matched the medical reality behind closed doors.

Luka Doncic Shuts Down Questions Around Lakers Injury Return

During his end-of-season media session, Doncic seemed visibly frustrated while discussing reports that suggested he was close to returning against the Thunder. The Lakers guard said much of the public conversation around his recovery had been inaccurate from the start. “You know, there was some stuff in the media that went out that wasn't true. Nobody of those people saw my MRIs, know nothing. So, it wasn't really true,” the Lakers star said during his exit interview.

The pressure surrounding his absence only intensified once Ric Flair publicly criticised him on social media during the playoff series. The wrestling icon questioned why Doncic could not play despite his massive contract and even suggested the Lakers should move on from him. “Take A Shot Of Cortisone And Deal With The Pain! They Are Paying You 50 Million A Year, And You're Not There! WTF! I Hope @JeanieBuss Trades You Next Year. Nobody Wants A Lame Duck On Their Team!”

Flair later doubled down after another Lakers defeat, posting another message aimed directly at Doncic. “@lukadoncic, There Is Only One Word That I Can Possibly Say, And That's DISAPPOINTED. 46 Million Dollars, And You Can't Play. OMG, I Would Jump Off The Empire State Building With A Parachute For 46 Million Dollars A Year, And I Don't Even Know How To Pull The Cord To Open It, But I Would Take My Chances.”

Lakers Injury Update Reveals How Far Luka Doncic Was From Returning

Despite the criticism, Doncic insisted he would never willingly sit out postseason basketball if there was any safe path back onto the court. The six-time NBA All-Star admitted the situation had been emotionally draining because he desperately wanted to help his teammates during the playoff run.

“yeah, it's very frustrating. I know some people wanted me back, but obviously I wasn't close to to clearing,” the Slovenian said in his opening statement at the post-game presser.