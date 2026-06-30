Even during the NBA offseason, LeBron James is making sure everyone knows he is still putting in the work. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared a raw gym video on his Instagram account, @kingjames, at 5:51 AM on June 30, 2026. Shortly after, Lakers fan account @PurpGoldLakers reposted the clip on X with the caption, “Lebron is going AT IT before 6am.” The video quickly grabbed fans' attention because of both the timing and LeBron's energy.

LeBron James' 5:51 AM Instagram Video Highlights His Relentless Work Ethic

The 17-second clip showed LeBron James filming himself inside a gym while wearing a gray Nike hoodie featuring the word “WITNESS.” A large “5:51 AM” timestamp stayed on the screen throughout the video. LeBron appeared sweaty and energized as he lip-synced to music, moved his head to the beat, and flashed intense expressions.

Throughout the video, LeBron pointed upward, smiled briefly, turned his head from side to side, and continued singing along. There was no spoken dialogue. Instead, the clip captured a natural behind-the-scenes moment during or immediately after an early workout session. The original source of the video was LeBron's Instagram account, while @PurpGoldLakers later shared it on X.

Early-morning training has become part of LeBron's identity over the years. At nearly 41 and preparing for another NBA season, these videos send a clear message: he is still committed to competing at the highest level. That dedication has also sparked plenty of fan reactions, leading into a familiar offseason conversation surrounding his future.

LeBron James Continues A Long Tradition Of Sharing Offseason Training Sessions

LeBron has regularly posted workout clips during previous offseasons, and this latest upload follows that pattern. While the video itself did not reveal anything major, it once again reminded fans why his longevity continues to stand out across professional sports.

Fans responding to the repost praised LeBron's discipline, while others joked about his animated expressions and graying beard. Some also connected the video to ongoing discussions about retirement and free agency. However, the workout clip seemed designed simply to document his preparation process.

Whether fans view it as motivation or just another classic LeBron moment, the importance remains the same. During a period filled with rumors and speculation, LeBron James used a simple Instagram video to show that his focus is still on the gym.