Ana Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, has been arrested in North Carolina, putting the longtime partner of NBA star LaMelo Ball in the middle of a legal case. Chaves was booked in Mecklenburg County on September 28 and faces two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and two misdemeanor possession charges. The case centers on alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, and a prescription that authorities say was linked to stolen or fraudulent doctor credentials.

The arrest came months after the alleged prescription incident. According to court records reported by WBTV and Complex, the alleged offense took place on February 21, 2026, at a Walgreens pharmacy. A warrant was issued on September 22, six days before Chaves was arrested. She was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond, according to WBTV and Complex.

Ana Montana Faces Felony Charges Over Alprazolam Prescription

The case against Ana Montana centers on how she allegedly obtained alprazolam from Walgreens. The arrest warrant says the prescription was connected to a doctor whose DEA registration and National Provider Identifier, or NPI, were allegedly stolen or fraudulently obtained. Chaves is accused of using that prescription to get the medication.

TMZ first reported the arrest and said Chaves faces two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery, along with two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Her lawyer, Matthew G. Pruden, gave TMZ a clarification about the case and said the prescription came from a doctor allegedly using fraudulent credentials.

The legal case is still at the charge stage, meaning Chaves has not been found guilty. Complex reports that she is due back in court on October 20. The difference in bond figures across reports also shows why the court record remains important as the case moves forward.

Ana Montana And LaMelo Ball Welcomed Son LaOne In 2026

Away from the courtroom, Chaves and LaMelo Ball have had a major change in their family life this year. The couple welcomed their son, LaOne, in January 2026 and publicly announced his birth on Mother's Day in May. The news came after they had kept much of the pregnancy private.

The birth also became part of Chaves' public work around fertility. Complex reported that she and Ball launched I Am Fertility after her IVF experience. The couple told People, “Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way.”

For LaMelo Ball, the arrest comes during his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after Charlotte traded him in June. WBTV reported that Ball spent six seasons with the Hornets after being selected third overall in 2020. The next major step in Chaves' case is her October 20 court hearing.