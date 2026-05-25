For years, LeBron James making it through another long NBA season felt routine. No matter how much the league changed, the Los Angeles Lakers star always found a place on the All-NBA teams. This season, however, injuries got in the way.When the NBA announced its All-NBA teams on Sunday, James was left out for the first time since his rookie season in 2003-04. It was not because of poor form or age-related decline. Instead, he failed to meet the league's 65-game minimum after playing only 60 regular-season games due to sciatica.

LeBron James Misses All-NBA Team After 21 Straight Selections

James missing out has quickly become one of the biggest NBA news stories of the postseason, especially because he still performed at a high level whenever he played. The Lakers star came into the season with a record 21 All-NBA selections, including 13 First Team appearances. He was not the only superstar affected by the 65-game rule. Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also left out after failing to meet the minimum games requirement. For Curry, it ended an eight-year streak of All-NBA selections, while Giannis' absence led to fresh debate about whether the rule unfairly impacts players dealing with genuine injuries.

Around the league, opinions on the rule remain mixed. Many teams now focus more on keeping stars healthy for the playoffs rather than pushing them through long regular seasons. James missing out despite strong performances has only added to the discussion.

This year's First Team also showed how quickly the NBA is changing. Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic led the selections, alongside Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham. The Second Team included Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell. Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren and Chet Holmgren made the Third Team.

Lakers Playoff Questions Grow As LeBron James Faces Another Heavy Offseason

For the Lakers, the development feeds into a much bigger offseason storyline surrounding roster construction, durability concerns and the franchise's shrinking championship window. James remains central to the organization's title hopes, but his reduced availability this season again exposed how heavily Los Angeles depends on him during the postseason push.

There is also growing attention on how the league's award structure could influence future contract talks, player incentives and even load management strategies across contenders. Several front offices have privately questioned whether the 65-game benchmark needs more flexibility when stars suffer legitimate injuries.

Even without another All-NBA honour attached to his resume, James continues to operate in territory no player has reached before. But Sunday's announcement still felt symbolic. For the first time in more than two decades, the NBA officially moved forward without his name attached to one of its biggest individual honors.