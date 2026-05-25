The Los Angeles Lakers may finally have a real chance to rebuild Luka Doncic's favorite pick-and-roll connection from Dallas. According to ESPN insiders Ben Golliver, Zach Kram, and Andre Snellings, the Lakers are being linked to Mavericks center Daniel Gafford in a possible offseason trade that would not involve LeBron James or Austin Reaves. The proposed move comes as Dallas continues reshaping its roster around Cooper Flagg after trading Doncic earlier and moving into a completely different direction heading into next season.

Lakers And Luka Doncic Could Reunite With Daniel Gafford In Proposed ESPN Trade

When the Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals, Daniel Gafford quickly became one of Luka Doncic's most trusted teammates. His rim protection, lob finishing, and strong pick-and-roll chemistry gave Dallas a different level offensively. That connection is now becoming part of the Lakers' offseason conversation as the franchise searches for a dependable center around Doncic.

According to ESPN, the proposed package would send Gafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and the Lakers' 2026 first-round pick. ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks explained why the deal works financially, saying, “The Lakers enter the offseason trying to duplicate the roster blueprint from when Doncic was with the Mavericks. Adding Gafford gives them a needed lob threat and a rim protector.”

For Los Angeles, the move is not only about adding another center. It is about giving Doncic a frontcourt partner he already understands completely. The Lakers have rotated through several short-term center options in recent years, but Gafford offers playoff experience, defensive stability, and proven chemistry with Doncic. That familiarity could become a major advantage if the Lakers seriously push for another deep postseason run next season.

Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Era Could Open Door For Lakers And Daniel Gafford Move

The Mavericks' situation has changed quickly over the last year, and that shift may be the biggest reason this trade now feels realistic. Dallas is entering a new phase centered around Cooper Flagg, while questions around the team's frontcourt depth continue creating uncertainty heading into the offseason.

Bobby Marks noted that Dallas would only consider moving Gafford if Dereck Lively II is fully healthy again after foot surgery limited him to only seven games this season. Marks also explained that Jarred Vanderbilt could provide emergency depth if Lively faces another setback. With multiple first-round picks available, Dallas could also target another young center in the draft.

The Lakers' reported interest in Gafford is also not brand new. NBA insider Brett Siegel previously reported that Los Angeles had “strong interest” in the Mavericks center last season, although Dallas refused to seriously discuss a deal at the time. This summer looks very different now. The Mavericks are building around a 19-year-old cornerstone in Cooper Flagg, while the Lakers suddenly have a realistic path toward adding a center who perfectly fits alongside Luka Doncic without breaking apart their superstar core. That possibility could make this one of the biggest NBA stories to watch this offseason.