Austin Reaves does not want the Los Angeles Lakers era of LeBron James to end anytime soon. As rumors continue to grow around LeBron's future, Reaves made his feelings completely clear during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. The Lakers guard openly said he wants James back in Los Angeles next season. The timing of Reaves' comments matters because both players are heading toward major offseason decisions. LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018, while Reaves is also expected to decline his player option and enter free agency. Even with that uncertainty, league insiders still believe the Lakers will prioritize bringing both players back.

Austin Reaves Makes Strong LeBron James Request As Lakers Face Huge Offseason

Reaves and LeBron built a close connection over the last few seasons in Los Angeles. Alongside Luka Dončić and head coach JJ Redick, the group helped the Lakers finish the regular season with a strong 53-29 record before their playoff run ended against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

Even with injuries affecting the postseason, Reaves remained one of the team's most important players. He averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during his fifth NBA season. Meanwhile, LeBron still produced elite numbers at age 41, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists despite being the league's oldest active player.

Now the attention turns toward what happens next. According to league insiders, if LeBron decides not to retire this summer, the expectation is that he will either re-sign with the Lakers or return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint. That possibility has already made this offseason one of the biggest storylines in basketball.

LeBron James Free Agency Keeps Lakers' Future Under Spotlight

Sometimes one player's decision can shift the entire NBA landscape. That is exactly where things stand with LeBron right now. While several teams have been linked to him, including the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, the strongest focus still remains on Los Angeles and Cleveland.

LeBron's history with the Lakers is already massive. Since joining the franchise in 2018, he helped deliver the 2020 NBA championship and brought the organization back into title conversations after years of struggles. Before his arrival, Los Angeles had missed the playoffs every season since 2013.

That is why Reaves' public message carried so much attention. It was not only about friendship or team chemistry. It reflected how important LeBron still is to the Lakers' future plans. The franchise now enters a summer filled with pressure, because one decision from James could completely reshape the direction of the organization.