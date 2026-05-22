Kendrick Perkins is not buying the latest LeBron James headlines at all. During Friday's episode of ESPN's “First Take,” Perkins reacted strongly to reports about LeBron taking his time with free agency and possibly delaying his future decision until August. While fans and analysts across the NBA continue debating what comes next for the Lakers star, Perkins believes LeBron already knows exactly what he wants to do. According to him, the entire conversation simply pulled the sports world right back toward LeBron during the conference finals.

Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron James Already Knows His Next NBA Move

The discussion started after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that LeBron wants the Lakers to show him their long-term vision before he commits to returning. LeBron also recently said on his “Mind the Game” podcast that he plans to take his time and may not decide anything until later in the summer.

Perkins, however, sounded completely unconvinced by that timeline. Speaking on “First Take,” he said, “We took the bait. He threw his fishing pole out there, let the bait just hang, and he caught some big fish.” Perkins added that LeBron “already has a plan in place” and knows exactly where he wants to play next season.

The former NBA champion also explained why he believes this attention around LeBron is not accidental. According to Perkins, LeBron understands how media conversations work better than almost anyone in sports. Even while sitting at home during the conference finals, the Lakers star once again became one of the biggest stories around the league.

LeBron James Free Agency Talk Keeps Lakers' Future In National Spotlight

Even though Perkins questioned the timing, the conversation around LeBron's future continues growing every day. That alone shows how much influence the four-time NBA champion still carries after 23 seasons in the league.

LeBron has been linked with several teams, including Cleveland, Golden State, and New York. At the same time, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hoping to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic while still keeping LeBron involved. Reports about him liking an Instagram post connected to a Cleveland return only added more fuel to the rumors.

No matter what side people believe, one thing is becoming very clear. LeBron does not even need to step onto the court to dominate NBA headlines. Whether this was a calculated move or simply honest offseason patience, the basketball world is once again waiting for the next chapter of LeBron's career to unfold.