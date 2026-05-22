The pressure was already on the Cleveland Cavaliers before Game 2 even began at Madison Square Garden. After blowing Game 1 late, they needed a strong response to keep their playoff campaign on track. Instead, the New York Knicks took control again, tightened up defensively and cruised to a 109-93 win. Even the growing debate around Jalen Brunson's foul-drawing tactics could not take attention away from another dominant Knicks performance, which now gives New York a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Knicks overpower Cavaliers as Jalen Brunson sparks fresh NBA debate

The first half at Madison Square Garden was tense, with Jalen Brunson struggling to score and Cleveland doing a decent job slowing New York down. But the biggest moment came late in the second quarter when Max Strus drove to the basket and Brunson fell after slight contact. Officials called an offensive foul and waved off the basket, sparking fresh debate around foul-drawing in the NBA. Brunson has increasingly been compared to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in those conversations.

Still, the Knicks quickly took control once the game tightened up. Cleveland briefly tied things early in the third quarter before New York responded with a huge 18-0 run that completely shifted momentum. From there, the Knicks stayed in control and never looked under pressure again. Josh Hart led the way with a playoff career-high 26 points, knocking down five three-pointers and adding seven assists. Brunson focused more on creating for teammates and finished with 19 points and 14 assists. Mikal Bridges also scored 19, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 13 rebounds in another strong all-round performance from New York.

Cavaliers face growing postseason pressure as Knicks tighten series grip

Cleveland still found one final opening early in the fourth quarter when the margin briefly dropped to seven, creating memories of New York's Game 1 wobble. This time, however, the Knicks answered calmly. Missed free throws, rushed possessions and stagnant offence killed the Cavaliers' momentum before the game slipped away completely in the closing minutes. Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points, while James Harden added 18, but the Cavaliers never sustained offensive rhythm long enough to seriously threaten a comeback. That will now become the biggest concern heading into Games 3 and 4 back in Cleveland, where questions around locker-room composure, offensive adjustments and postseason resilience are only going to grow louder.

For the Knicks, the biggest positive was that they did not need a huge scoring night from Brunson to win comfortably. New York looked strong across the board, which is a worrying sign for the rest of the NBA as the team continues to grow into a serious title contender.