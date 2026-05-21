Natalia Bryant has been steadily growing her presence in the fashion and lifestyle space with brand collaborations, runway walks, and high-profile social media campaigns. The daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, she tends to draw attention from both entertainment and sports audiences with her public appearances.

She recently caused a stir online with her latest Instagram Stories post. She posted glam behind-the-scenes snippets of a big tech brand campaign event. The posts included fashion-forward visuals, stage footage, and promotional shots connected to the launch of a new Motorola Razr lineup, combining celebrity influence with luxury-style branding.

Natalia Bryant's Motorola deal shows growing sway in fashion and tech branding

Natalia Bryant recently went viral on the internet after she posted a series of Instagram Stories about a new collaboration with Motorola. The posts depicted Bryant in a stylish promotional campaign for the launch of the company's newest Razr phone, mixing fashion aesthetics with tech branding.

One Story showed Natalia posing with the new foldable device in front of a teal Motorola-themed backdrop at what appeared to be an exclusive launch event. In another clip, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at a live presentation or runway-style presentation with Bryant holding the phone as part of the campaign on large screens. The promotional visuals heavily used Motorola's “Make It Iconic” branding to announce that the new 2026 Razr lineup is officially available for purchase.

Bryant also posted a sleek studio-style photo, holding the device close to her face, lit with professional lighting. Hashtags such as #MotorolaPartner and #MakeItIconic in the Stories confirmed that the partnership was a paid campaign. Natalia Bryant continues to build her portfolio of modelling and brand collaborations, with her latest appearance emphasising her expanding reach across the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle media.

Natalia Bryant's Motorola campaign with Paris Hilton goes viral

Natalia Bryant is continuing to make a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment world after landing another major brand collaboration tied to Motorola. Kobe Bryant's daughter recently caught the eye of the internet as she posed with Paris Hilton in a chic campaign for Motorola's newest Razr phones.

The campaign was very focused on coordinated fashion aesthetics, with Natalia wearing a green outfit designed to complement the Razr device she was showing off. The pictures also featured Paris Hilton in a blue outfit with her matching phone, giving the whole promotional campaign a luxury-style visual theme. The collaboration took on a life of its own as fans praised both the styling and Natalia's confidence in front of the camera.

Since graduating from the University of Southern California with a film degree, Natalia has been expanding her creative portfolio beyond modelling. She was also in a Nike commercial paying tribute to her father with Jalen Brunson, and she was creatively involved with a Los Angeles Dodgers promotional piece that included several high-profile athletes and celebrities. Her latest Motorola campaign only reinforced how quickly she's becoming a recognisable face across fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle media.