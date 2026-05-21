Victor Wembanyama spent the offseason doing things that don't sound real, turning a basketball workout into something more mythic. With stories all around him, from remote mountain trails in China to sunrise training with monks, the impossible feels normal.



With the Western Conference Finals in full swing, the spotlight on Wembanyama and San Antonio has only intensified. Game 1 felt like a statement to the entire league, but Oklahoma City immediately answered, setting up a series that already feels destined to be unforgettable.



How Shaolin training helped Victor Wembanyama unlock a new level for the Spurs



Victor Wembanyama's offseason wasn't spent working on basketball drills, but rather on discomfort, discipline, and complete mental focus. At Shaolin, he subjected himself to vigorous physical training and long hours of meditation to strengthen his body and his outlook.



The Spurs superstar immersed himself in the monks' rigorous lifestyle, rising before dawn each day and exercising in the steep mountain terrain. Coaches and trainers around him viewed the retreat as part of a larger transformation to improve his balance, endurance, and physical command without altering the uniqueness of his frame.



Those who know Wembanyama say the experience changed more than just his conditioning going into the playoffs. His confidence, his composure, his ability to handle pressure in big moments, all of it seems to be coming from his Shaolin training. Additionally, it's showing up throughout San Antonio's postseason.



What struck the monks most about Wembanyama was his unending willingness to repeat hard tasks until he had mastered them fully. Be it scaling treacherous mountain trails, perfecting kung fu moves, or suffering through painful meditation sessions, he tackled every obstacle with the same obsession that has quickly made him one of the NBA's most feared young stars.



Victor Wembanyama's Shaolin retreat changed more than his basketball game



Victor Wembanyama's trip to the Shaolin retreat was not a publicity stunt, but a full personal transformation. He was totally immersed in a culture of discipline, focus, and determination from gruelling mountain training to regimented daily schedules.



The experience came at a crucial juncture in his career after the blood clot scare cut short his season. Those in his orbit felt the retreat helped him mentally get back to himself and also regain confidence in his body ahead of the playoffs.



Those nearest the Spurs star have also noticed a big change in the way he carries himself on the court now. His conditioning, poise in pressure situations, and willingness to attack inside, and not rely heavily on perimeter shots, have all become defining elements of his evolution this season.