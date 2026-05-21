Gabrielle Union, the wife of NBA player Dwayne Wade, is very popular among many followers on Instagram due to her gorgeous pictures and interesting personal information. Many people get interested in the posts that she writes on Instagram, especially when her posts are related to any celebrities' parties and celebrations.

The latest Instagram post of Gabrielle Union became very popular as she uploaded pictures from a glamorous party in West Hollywood. Fans online reacted to the glamorous event atmosphere and her sincere caption about the occasion. As more pictures from the celebration began circulating online, the post soon gained traction across social media.

Gabrielle Union marks The Abbey's milestone celebration in West Hollywood

Gabrielle Union, wife of former NBA legend Dwyane Wade, once again captured fans' attention on Instagram after sharing moments from a major celebration in West Hollywood. Union's latest Story, known for posting glamorous event appearances and candid lifestyle updates, quickly began circulating across social media.

The actress shared photos from the 35th anniversary party at The Abbey, one of the world's most iconic LGBTQ+ nightlife venues. Referred to as 'The Best Gay Bar in the World', the venue has been a nightlife hotspot and an important community gathering space in Los Angeles for decades.

In one photo, Gabrielle Union posed solo in front of a colourful event backdrop celebrating their anniversary. Another picture showed her with David Cooley, founder of The Abbey, at the celebration. The event was filled with guests, music, and tributes to the cultural impact the venue has had over the decades.

Union also shared a sweet caption in her Story while commemorating the occasion. She praised the venue for bringing people together over the years and said it is known for hosting parties and events that are unforgettable. Many fans online took her message well, seeing the post as a nod to nightlife culture and an acknowledgement of The Abbey's longstanding position in the LGBTQ+ community.

In the years since, the Abbey has become one of the most recognisable landmarks in West Hollywood, drawing tourists, locals, and celebrities. The venue's anniversary celebration received a lot of attention online, with Gabrielle Union's presence being one of the best celebrity moments shared from the event.

Gabrielle Union opens up about the emotional pain behind choosing surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has always been candid about her struggles with fertility and motherhood. Unlike many celebrities who keep such experiences private, Union has repeatedly chosen to be open about miscarriage, emotional pain, and women's health.

Union opened up about her heartbreak before opting for surrogacy with Wade during a previous appearance on Oprah Winfrey's “SuperSoul Conversations.” She and her husband experienced several miscarriages until their daughter was born in 2018 via surrogacy, but Union said initially it was difficult to accept because she had always wanted to know what it was like to be pregnant.

She also discussed how many women navigate fertility challenges in silence without feeling seen or heard. Her honesty resonated with fans on social media, and Dwyane Wade's unwavering support along the way helped to build public affection for the couple and their willingness to talk about family, healing, and resilience.