WNBA player Caitlin Clark is now expanding her reach far beyond the court with pretty much every piece of news from the Indiana Fever star going viral on social media. Clark's rising popularity has made her one of the most talked-about athletes in women's sports, whether through endorsements, public appearances, or personal milestones.

She posted a series of professional photos that are tied to a new personal project, and her most recent social media post has triggered another wave of excitement. The pictures were very basketball themed, but fans quickly realised that the announcement was about something much different than her typical on-court accomplishments.

Caitlin Clark Reveals Children's Picture Book on Instagram in Heartwarming Announcement

Caitlin Clark's reach outside of basketball continues to grow, as almost every update from the Indiana Fever star goes viral online. Her latest social media post has caused another flurry of excitement. Fans quickly picked up on the basketball-themed images, with Clark teasing that the announcement was something very different from her usual feats on the court.

Clark has officially announced she has written a children's picture book, Extraordinary! A Little Extra to Reach Big Dreams. The post contained several pictures of the WNBA star holding and reading the book within a basketball gym, while another image offered fans a close-up view of the illustrated cover. Clark wrote in her Instagram caption:

“BIG NEWS! I wrote a picture book."

She also confirmed that the book is illustrated by Adriana Predoi and said that it is set for release on November 3, 2026, through Random House Kids. Cover art is inspired by the same basketball-driven inspiration that helped make Clark one of the sport's biggest stars. The illustrations feature young children and a lively Clark, and are centred on themes of ambition, confidence, and perseverance.

Clark has become one of the defining faces of women's basketball over the past few years with her record-breaking performances and massive popularity at the college and professional levels. Her influence has transcended sports, with brands, media companies, and fans rallying around her growing influence in pop culture.

The announcement also pointed to how Clark remains relevant with younger audiences outside of basketball arenas. While her on-court game is still the biggest reason for her fame, projects like this show how her influence now extends into entertainment, publishing, and youth inspiration too.

Stiff back for Caitlin Clark is a concern for the Indiana Fever ahead of the next game

Caitlin Clark sat out of the Indiana Fever's game against the Portland Fire on Friday night due to back stiffness she had right before the game. The sudden switch surprised many fans, as Clark was not originally listed on the team's official injury report the day before the game.

Fever head coach Stephanie White said Clark woke up Wednesday morning with some soreness and stiffness, so the organization decided to play it safe. White stressed it was precautionary, and the team didn't want to take any long-term risks this early in the season.

There was concern for Clark's health, but later reports said she's expected to be probable for Indiana's next game against the Golden State Valkyries. The Fever will probably continue to watch her closely, as they prioritise keeping their franchise star healthy in a season filled with championship expectations.