The Los Angeles Lakers may have been swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the series exposed bigger problems than the final score suggested. Injuries, lack of depth and the absence of Luka Doncic left LeBron James trying to carry too much responsibility at 41 years old. While Oklahoma City clearly looked like the stronger and deeper team, the Lakers still stayed competitive in stretches and pushed multiple games deep into the second half. Now, with free agency and major roster decisions approaching, attention has quickly shifted toward how the Lakers rebuild around Doncic and keep their championship hopes alive.

LeBron James explains why Lakers could not match Thunder in playoff series

The Thunder did not completely blow the Lakers away in every game. Los Angeles actually led at halftime twice during the series, and Game 4 stayed close until the final possessions before Oklahoma City pulled away late. Still, James believed the biggest difference came down to talent and depth rather than effort or preparation.

“If we're being completely honest, we were out-talented. We were not outworked. You know, they didn't out physical us. They didn't outsmart us. You know, I feel like we were just out-talented, you know, by OKC,” James explained on Mind The Game.

Without Doncic handling the offense, the Lakers struggled badly against Oklahoma City's pressure defense. Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves combined for nearly nine turnovers per game, while the Thunder constantly forced mistakes and turned them into points. What hurt the Lakers most was Oklahoma City's depth. Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged only 24.5 points in the series, the Thunder kept getting contributions from multiple players. Ajay Mitchell stepped up as an important playmaker, recording six assists with just one turnover. Oklahoma City also managed to control games despite Jalen Williams missing the series.

The Lakers still had some bright spots. Rui Hachimura played some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 20 points per game while shooting 55.2 per cent from three-point range. James remained efficient too, shooting 50 per cent from the field, though it became difficult for him to carry the scoring load late in games because of fatigue.

Looking back at the matchup, James felt the Lakers' experience sometimes gave them an edge mentally, even if the talent gap eventually showed.

“I feel like there's times where we had moments where we out IQ'ed them. But at the end of the day, we failed in talent, you know. OKC just possesses so much more talent than us,” said James.

Lakers offseason now revolves around Luka Doncic and roster rebuild

The playoff loss has now pushed the Lakers into a massive offseason. James is entering free agency again, although the organisation has already made it clear they want him back for another season. At the same time, the franchise is building its future around Doncic. Rob Pelinka openly admitted the Lakers want to shape the roster around the Slovenian superstar moving forward. As Pelinka said, “The archetype of the roster we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs. Clearly, he's that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around”.”

Austin Reaves is expected to remain a key part of those plans after his breakout season, while Hachimura also strengthened his case to stay long-term. The Lakers still need more creators, better depth and a reliable athletic center if they want to return to the NBA title race next season.