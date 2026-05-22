LeBron James may be one of the biggest names in NBA history, but right now, he says basketball decisions can wait. After finishing his 23rd NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed on his “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash that he is still taking his time before deciding what comes next. With free agency approaching and retirement rumors growing louder, LeBron admitted his future may not become clear until July or “maybe into August,” leaving the entire league watching closely.

LeBron James Says Free Agency Decision Will Take Time After Lakers' Season Ends

LeBron made it clear that basketball is not his main focus right now. Speaking on the podcast, he said, “I'm still in the moment of just taking my time.” He explained that he has not even gone on his family vacation yet and wants to slow down before thinking about free agency or retirement plans.

The Lakers star also admitted he understands the importance of the situation because he is a free agent who can “control” his future. Still, he does not want to rush anything. LeBron said, “As July rolls around and maybe into August, we'll start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like.” His comments quickly sparked reactions across the NBA.

What makes this more interesting is that the rest of the league may not have the luxury of waiting. According to NBC Sports, most major NBA free-agency decisions are usually settled very early in July. That means teams connected to LeBron will likely want clarity much sooner, especially with several big offseason moves expected around the NBA Draft.

LeBron James Faces Big Lakers And Free Agency Questions Heading Into NBA Offseason

There is also another major layer to this story that quietly continues growing in the background. While LeBron sounded relaxed publicly, teams around the league are already trying to figure out where he could realistically fit next season and how much money he would be willing to accept.

According to league reports, several teams including Cleveland, Golden State, Denver, and New York have been linked to LeBron. NBC Sports also noted that the Los Angeles Lakers could still offer him a higher one-year deal while reshaping the roster around Luka Doncic. At the same time, speculation around a possible Cleveland return grew after LeBron recently liked an Instagram post about the idea.

For now, LeBron appears comfortable letting the rumors build while he steps away from basketball for a bit. Whether he returns for a 24th NBA season, changes teams, or retires, his next move will shape the entire offseason. That is exactly why even one calm podcast comment from LeBron instantly became one of the NBA's biggest stories.