Austin Reaves has quietly turned into one of the biggest stories around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. After making franchise history with 15 three-pointers across a two-game stretch, the 27-year-old guard is now expected to land a huge new contract. But with free agency approaching, questions are growing about whether the Lakers can actually keep him long term. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers still remain the “best fit” for Reaves despite the complicated financial situation. Marks reported that a four-year, $155 million contract could be the right deal for the Oklahoma product. If that happens, Reaves would move from underrated role player to one of the NBA's highest-paid guards almost overnight.

Lakers Face Major Austin Reaves' Contract Decision After Breakout Season

Reaves earned his payday the hard way. The undrafted guard became one of the Lakers' most reliable players this season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field. He also stepped up as a major scoring option whenever the team needed offensive help.

Bobby Marks explained why the Lakers still hold an advantage despite salary cap pressure. “Due to Reaves' $20.9 million cap hold, the Lakers can use their available cap room first and then sign Reaves to a new contract even if it exceeds the salary cap,” Marks wrote for ESPN. That flexibility could become extremely important during the offseason.

Still, the situation is far from simple. Reaves can opt out of his $14.9 million player option, which opens the door for bigger offers elsewhere. That possibility also creates another interesting question for Los Angeles, because the franchise could either build around him or eventually use his new contract in a blockbuster trade package.

Austin Reaves' Rising Value Gives Lakers Both Opportunity And Pressure

Sometimes a breakout season changes everything faster than expected. Reaves entered the league without the attention that follows lottery picks, but his rise inside the Lakers system has completely shifted how the organization views its future around stars like LeBron James.

This offseason could now define the next phase of the Lakers roster. If the front office believes Reaves can remain the team's long-term No. 2 scoring option, handing him a massive extension becomes an easy decision. If not, his growing value could help Los Angeles chase another superstar through trade talks.

Either way, Reaves has already positioned himself for a life-changing summer financially. His growth from undrafted player to possible $155 million star shows how quickly things can change in today's NBA. Now the pressure shifts to the Lakers, because losing a player like Reaves for nothing would be a massive setback for the franchise.