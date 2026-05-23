The excitement around New York Knicks is turning into chaos in New York City. After ugly fan fights and multiple arrests outside Madison Square Garden during the Eastern Conference Finals, the NYPD has officially canceled outdoor watch parties for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to a report from the New York Post, police decided to stop supporting the large gatherings after things became harder to control during Games 1 and 2. Thousands of fans packed the streets around MSG, but videos of pushing, screaming matches, and physical fights quickly spread online, raising major safety concerns across the city.

NYPD Shuts Down Knicks Watch Parties After Fan Violence Outside MSG

The outdoor events had become one of the biggest attractions of the Knicks' playoff run. Nearly 6,000 fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden to watch games on giant screens while cheering for Jalen Brunson and the team. But as the series became more intense, the atmosphere outside the arena also started changing.

Game 2 reportedly ended with six arrests, which pushed police officials to take stronger action. An NYPD spokesperson told the New York Post, “Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG, six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium.”

The city's Street Activity Permit Office later denied Madison Square Garden's request for another outdoor gathering during the Eastern Conference Finals. Reports also claimed officers did not want to return unless Knicks fans showed better behavior. Even with the outdoor events canceled, the story around these playoff celebrations is far from over.

Knicks Playoff Celebrations Spiral As City Looks For Safer Fan Locations

The energy around the Knicks' playoff run has been impossible to ignore. Fans have flooded streets, subway stations, and sidewalks after every win, turning parts of Manhattan into massive celebration zones. But lately, the attention has shifted from basketball to the growing disorder outside the arena.

Police officials, however, made it clear they are not completely shutting down future fan events. The NYPD spokesperson also said, “But we will continue to review requests to support parties at alternate sites, like Summer Stage.” That means the city could still approve safer locations away from crowded MSG sidewalks.

Meanwhile, Saturday's indoor Game 3 watch party is still expected to happen, with proceeds going toward charity. Still, the latest decision shows how quickly playoff excitement can cross the line. The Knicks are now closer than ever to the NBA Finals, but the city also faces a big question about how to safely handle the passion surrounding this postseason run.