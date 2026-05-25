A heated playoff game in Slovenia turned chaotic on Sunday night when former NBA centre Boban Marjanovic nearly confronted opposing fans after KK Ilirija's semifinal loss. As frustration grew late in the game, the usually relaxed veteran lost his temper during the tense atmosphere inside the arena. Things became serious enough that Luka Doncic's father, Sasa Doncic, had to step in and hold Marjanovic back near the stands. Videos of the incident went viral online, making the dramatic playoff moment one of the biggest basketball talking points outside the NBA this week.

Boban Marjanovic Ejection Sparks Wild NBA-Style Playoff Scene In Slovenia

The incident happened in the fourth quarter of Ilirija's Game 3 semifinal against Krka in Novo Mesto. With a little over six minutes left, Ilirija were trailing heavily and trying to keep their season alive when Marjanovic got involved in a heated moment under the basket. After not getting a foul call during a double-team, the former NBA centre reacted angrily on the next play. Marjanovic ran into Krka player Blaz Mahkovic, then stood over him and argued with several players on the court. Referees quickly ejected him as tensions inside Leon Stukelj Hall rose.

Krka fans loudly celebrated the ejection, which further upset Marjanovic. He started pointing towards the crowd and shouting back at supporters. At one point, it looked like he was ready to move towards the stands before club president Sasa Doncic stepped in.

Videos shared online showed Luka Doncic's father holding Marjanovic by both arms and trying to calm him down near the barricades. The situation eventually settled, although the atmosphere inside the arena remained tense until the game ended. Before being ejected, Marjanovic recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ilirija later lost the game 97-74, ending their season.

Luka Doncic And Boban Marjanovic Friendship Again Linked To Emotional Moment

For many NBA fans, the outburst came as a surprise because Marjanovic has long been known as one of basketball's friendliest personalities. He also shares a close bond with Luka Doncic after the two spent three seasons together with the Dallas Mavericks from 2019 to 2022.

This was not the first time Marjanovic lost his cool during a tense game. In the Mavericks' 2022 playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, he got angry after Aaron Holiday scored late in a one-sided Game 7, something many players considered disrespectful. Luka Doncic was also involved in calming the situation that night.

Marjanovic returned to the ABA League earlier this season after spending nearly 10 years away while playing in the NBA. Reports in Slovenia had linked his move to Ilirija with his friendship with the Doncic family. On Sunday, that relationship again became important, this time because it helped prevent the situation from getting worse.