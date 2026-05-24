For years, the New York Knicks were the franchise other contenders laughed at during playoff conversations. Seasons collapsed early, stars came and went and Madison Square Garden's championship dreams kept drifting further away. Now, everything feels different. With Jalen Brunson controlling the postseason like a seasoned veteran and the roster finally clicking at the perfect moment, the Knicks are suddenly one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades after dismantling the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night. The Cavaliers came into the game hoping to protect home court and get back into the series, but the Knicks stayed in control throughout the night. Every time Cleveland tried to build momentum, New York reacted quickly with big shots, strong defence or another big play from Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks' Ruthless NBA Playoff Charge

Brunson once again looked completely in control despite the pressure of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks star finished with 30 points and controlled the game from start to finish, continuing his incredible playoff run. This time, though, New York did not have to rely only on Brunson. The Knicks got contributions all across the floor and completely outplayed Cleveland as a team.

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points while also making things difficult for the Cavaliers defensively. Karl-Anthony Towns came close to a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Landry Shamet added 14 important points off the bench.

Cleveland never really found its rhythm. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Evan Mobley added 24, but the Cavaliers kept hurting themselves with turnovers and poor execution. The team gave the ball away 17 times, with Mitchell, Mobley and James Harden all committing at least five turnovers. Their struggles at the free-throw line also continued, as Cleveland made just 12 of 19 attempts.

Knicks' NBA Finals Dream Suddenly Looks Very Real

The bigger picture is that the Knicks have won 10 straight playoff games and are suddenly on the verge of another series sweep during what has become their best postseason run in decades. History is also firmly against Cleveland. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven playoff series, leaving the Cavaliers facing possible elimination on their own floor. For New York, this no longer feels like just a surprise playoff run. The Knicks now look like a real championship contender, with strong team chemistry, solid defence and Jalen Brunson playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Game 4 now comes with huge pressure for Cleveland. For the Knicks, it could be the night they finally book a place in the NBA Finals after nearly 27 years.