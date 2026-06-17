Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have barely finished celebrating their championship, but the front office is already getting back to work. After ending a 53-year title drought, New York is reportedly exploring trade possibilities ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, league sources believe the Knicks could move one of their two draft picks. The move would be part of the team's effort to strengthen a roster that just delivered the franchise's first championship since 1973.

Knicks Rumors Point Toward NBA Draft Trade After Championship Season

The latest report from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line suggests that Knicks president Leon Rose and his front office are preparing to be active during draft week. New York currently owns the No. 24 pick in the first round and the No. 31 pick, which opens the second round of the draft.

Fischer wrote, “As for the NBA's new champions, sources say Leon Rose's front office is planning to move one of the Knicks' two selections.” The report also noted that the first pick of the second round has become a valuable asset around the league, making New York's No. 31 selection particularly attractive to rival teams.

While a trade remains a strong possibility, the Knicks are also doing their homework on several prospects. Fischer reported that New York has shown interest in Spanish prospect Izan Almansa Larrea. That interest highlights the team's willingness to keep multiple options open as draft night approaches.

Meleek Thomas Emerges As Potential Knicks Draft Target

Sometimes the biggest draft stories are not about trades but about the players quietly rising on team boards. As the draft gets closer, one young guard continues to appear in conversations surrounding New York's future plans.

In his latest mock draft for ClutchPoints, NBA insider Brett Siegel projected the Knicks to select Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas with the No. 24 pick. Siegel wrote, “While many have pinpointed this spot in the draft for the New York Knicks to possibly find a replacement for Mitchell Robinson, adding another versatile guard for extra backcourt depth to protect Jalen Brunson may make more sense.”

Thomas is viewed as a talented scorer who can also create plays and defend multiple positions. The Knicks have also been linked to him because of connections between Arkansas coach John Calipari, the organization, and Thomas' representation through CAA. Whether New York drafts a prospect or completes a trade, the message is clear: the champions are already planning their next move. After reaching the top of the NBA, can the Knicks make the right decisions to stay there?