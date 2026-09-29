Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are back in online headlines, but this time the story comes with a major warning. A viral social media post claims Thompson spoke about their breakup on Instagram Live. There is no verified evidence that he made the comments being shared. The video attached to the claim shows Thompson on a boat, while the words added to the post make claims about his relationship with Megan. Hindustan Times previously checked a similar video and found no proof that Thompson had publicly made such accusations.

Klay Thompson Instagram Live Claim Has No Verified Support

The post began spreading again on X on September 29, with a claim that Thompson had explained his breakup with Megan during an Instagram Live. The message included serious personal accusations, but there is no reliable report or verified video showing Thompson saying those things about Megan.

That matters because Thompson has largely stayed quiet since the breakup. People reported in September that Megan later described the split as “very rough” while speaking to InStyle. She also said she felt she was “losing myself a little bit” during the relationship, but Thompson has not publicly given his own detailed account.

The video itself does not provide proof of the claim. Complex previously reported that footage of Thompson on a boat was real, but it showed him simply enjoying time on the water. It did not contain the breakup explanation now being attached to it online.

Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Split Happened In April

The real breakup story is much clearer. Megan and Thompson were publicly linked in 2025 and made their red-carpet debut together at Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York on July 16, 2025. Their relationship ended publicly on April 25, 2026, after Megan accused Thompson of cheating.

Megan later confirmed the split through her representative, saying, “I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay.” She added, “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship.” Thompson did not publicly respond to those allegations at the time.

Months later, Megan spoke about the breakup again in her InStyle interview. She called the experience “very rough” and said she had been trying to fit herself into someone else's life. The recent viral claim does not change those verified facts, and there is still no confirmed Thompson confession matching the post.