Jason Collins spent most of his NBA career doing the kind of work that rarely dominates highlight reels. He defended, set screens, protected locker-room chemistry and gave teams reliable minutes whenever needed. But years after retirement, Collins became remembered for something far bigger than basketball numbers. Following news of his death at 47 after battling glioblastoma, attention has once again turned to the career, earnings and legacy he built across more than a decade in the NBA.

Collins, who made history in 2013 as the first openly gay active player in major American professional sports, played 13 seasons in the league after being selected in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft. Across those years, he represented several franchises including the New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

Although he was never among the league's highest-paid stars, Collins quietly accumulated substantial career earnings through long-term NBA contracts. Salary tracking records estimate he earned more than $34 million during his time in the league, with some of his biggest paydays arriving during his years with the Nets and Hawks. His role as a dependable veteran centre helped extend his career well beyond what many rotational players typically achieve in the NBA.

At the time of his death, multiple reports estimated Collins' net worth to be around $14 million. Much of that wealth came directly from basketball salaries, though his profile expanded significantly after his landmark 2013 announcement. In a historic Sports Illustrated essay, Collins wrote: "I'm a 34-year-old NBA center. I'm Black and I'm gay."

The revelation changed the course of his public life overnight. Collins became one of the most recognisable voices advocating for LGBTQ+ inclusion in professional sport and later worked closely with the NBA on diversity and outreach initiatives. His visibility also opened doors beyond basketball through public speaking engagements, partnerships and media appearances connected to equality campaigns.

Unlike many modern NBA stars, Collins did not build a massive endorsement empire centred around signature products or global advertising deals. Still, major companies publicly backed him after his announcement and his influence grew steadily through advocacy work rather than commercial branding alone.

Collins is survived by his husband, film producer Brunson Green, his parents and his twin brother Jarron Collins. While his NBA statistics may never fully capture his impact, the legacy he leaves behind remains one of the league's most transformative stories.