Jason Collins spent years breaking barriers in basketball, but on Tuesday, the sports world was left heartbroken by news of his death. The former NBA player and NBA Cares Ambassador died at 47 after what his family called a "valiant fight with glioblastoma." The NBA confirmed the news through Commissioner Adam Silver, who praised Collins for changing lives both on and off the court. Collins is survived by his husband, Brunson, and his family, who thanked fans for their support during the past eight months.

Jason Collins remembered by NBA after death following glioblastoma battle

The NBA announced Jason Collins' death on May 13, 2026, through an official statement from Adam Silver. The commissioner said, "Jason Collins' impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations." Silver also praised Collins for his "kindness and humanity" during and after his 13-year NBA career.

Collins' family later released an emotional statement through the NBA. They said, "We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma." The family also thanked doctors and nurses for their care while remembering how Collins inspired people "in unexpected ways."

Born on December 2, 1978, in Los Angeles, Collins built a respected basketball career long before he became a historic figure in sports culture. He played alongside his twin brother Jarron Collins at Stanford University before entering the NBA as the 18th overall pick in the 2001 Draft. Over 13 seasons, Collins played for teams including the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards.

Jason Collins changed sports history after becoming first openly gay active NBA player

Jason Collins' basketball career was important, but his influence reached another level in 2013. That was the year he publicly came out as gay in a powerful essay with Sports Illustrated. At the time, he became the first openly gay active male athlete in a major North American professional team sport, a moment that changed conversations across the sports world.

The announcement quickly received support from athletes, leagues, and public figures. A year later, Collins signed with the Brooklyn Nets again, making history once more as the first openly gay player to appear in one of the four major American sports leagues after publicly coming out. In 2014, he was also named to Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People.

Even after retirement, Collins stayed closely connected to the NBA through community work and inclusion programs. Many people admired him not only for breaking barriers but also for how he carried himself through difficult moments. His story mattered because it helped sports become more welcoming for future athletes, proving that influence is sometimes bigger than stats, trophies, or championships.