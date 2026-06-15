James Harden is making headlines for reasons far away from the basketball court. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was arrested early Saturday morning and later had his mug shot released by authorities. According to police, Harden was taken into custody after officers found a handgun on the seat of his vehicle during a traffic stop. While the NBA star has since been released, the incident has sparked fresh attention as he prepares for a court appearance later this month.

James Harden's Mug Shot Released After Weapon Arrest During Traffic Stop

The mug shot, obtained from the Houston Police Department and first reported by TMZ Sports, shows Harden staring directly at the camera following his arrest. Authorities said the incident happened around 3:41 a.m. after officers pulled him over for a traffic violation.

According to police, a handgun was found on the seat of Harden's vehicle and was not in a holster. He was charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. After posting a $100 bond, Harden was released from custody. He is now scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The situation remains under review, and more details could emerge in the coming days. The Cleveland Cavaliers have already acknowledged the matter, saying they are aware of the arrest and are gathering additional information. As the legal process moves forward, attention is also shifting back to Harden's recent season in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers Monitoring Situation After James Harden's Arrest

Off-court news can sometimes overshadow what happens during a season, and that is the case here. Before this incident, Harden had been one of the Cavaliers' most important players after arriving from the Los Angeles Clippers during the season.

The 36-year-old averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists this past season. His play helped Cleveland make a deep postseason run, although the team eventually fell in the Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks.

For now, the focus is no longer on playoff performances or trade discussions. Instead, it is on what happens next in the legal process. The case is important because it involves one of the NBA's biggest names, and fans will be watching closely for updates before Harden's scheduled court date.