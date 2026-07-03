Kyle Lowry is finally coming home to end his NBA journey where it mattered the most. After spending two decades in the league, the veteran guard will officially retire as a Toronto Raptor next week. The move is more than a ceremony because it celebrates one of the greatest careers in franchise history. According to TSN reporter Josh Lewenberg, Toronto will also retire Lowry's No. 7 jersey during the 2026-27 NBA season, giving fans another chance to celebrate their longtime leader.

Kyle Lowry To Retire As A Toronto Raptor With One-Day Contract And Jersey Retirement

The Raptors will sign Kyle Lowry to a ceremonial one-day contract around July 7, 2026, allowing him to officially retire with the team where he became a franchise legend. TSN first reported the news through Josh Lewenberg, who also confirmed that Lowry will speak to the media during a retirement press conference. The team plans to raise his No. 7 jersey to the rafters later in the 2026-27 season at Scotiabank Arena.

The decision fulfills a promise Lowry had spoken about for years. Even after leaving Toronto in 2021 to join the Miami Heat and later finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, he always said he wanted to retire as a Raptor. The announcement also comes shortly after Toronto reunited with Kawhi Leonard, bringing back memories of the franchise's unforgettable 2019 championship run.

Lowry's retirement is not just about saying goodbye to a player. It is also a celebration of the culture he helped build in Toronto. His impact goes far beyond numbers, and that story explains why many fans proudly call him the Greatest Raptor of All Time.

Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors Legacy Made Him The Face Of The Franchise

Kyle Lowry arrived in Toronto in 2012 after a trade from the Houston Rockets. At that point, few expected him to become the player who would completely change the direction of the franchise. What followed was the most successful period in Raptors history.

During his nine seasons with Toronto, Lowry earned six straight NBA All-Star selections, won the 2019 NBA championship, and became the franchise leader in assists, three-pointers and steals. He also helped the Raptors reach the playoffs seven straight times while leading alongside DeMar DeRozan and later Kawhi Leonard. His toughness, leadership and ability to deliver in big moments made him a fan favorite.

Now, Lowry's career comes full circle with one final moment in a Raptors uniform. His jersey retirement will make him only the second player in franchise history to receive that honor after Vince Carter. More than ending a career, it marks the lasting impact of a player who helped change basketball in Toronto. That is why this farewell will mean so much to the team, the city and generations of Raptors fans.