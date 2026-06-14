Jalen Brunson is worth an estimated $20 million in 2026. That number will look different within two years. He just won the NBA championship, was named Finals MVP after scoring 45 points in Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs, and holds a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks that includes a player option for 2028-29. If he opts out in 2028, he re-enters a market where his next deal could exceed $300 million. The financial story is only getting started.

The Contract and the $113 Million He Gave Up

Brunson joined the Knicks as a free agent in July 2022 on a four-year, $104 million deal, widely considered one of the best value signings in recent NBA history. He immediately outperformed it. By 2024, when his extension was due, he was eligible for a five-year, $269 million max deal. He signed instead for four years at $156.5 million, a decision that left as much as $113 million on the table.

The reason was simple. The Knicks needed cap flexibility to build a championship roster around him. Brunson gave them that flexibility. On Saturday night in San Antonio, they used it to win the franchise's first NBA title since 1973, with Brunson scoring 45 points in a 94-90 Game 5 victory over the Spurs. Before that performance, only Michael Jordan had scored 45 points as a guard in a championship-clinching NBA Finals game.

His career NBA earnings have now crossed $120 million. The 2025-26 season saw him average 27 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.

What Comes Next

Brunson's endorsement portfolio includes Nike, American Express, DoorDash and BodyArmor. He does not yet have a signature shoe, though his championship and Finals MVP status makes that conversation considerably more likely heading into next season.

His father Rick serves as an assistant coach on the same Knicks team, a rare father-son dynamic in the NBA. Brunson now sits alongside Derek Jeter, Eli Manning and Mark Messier in the pantheon of New York sports kings. The $113 million he gave up bought him that. Most people would take the trade.

