Stephen Curry has broken his silence on the Los Angeles Clippers' salary cap scandal, and his response leaves little room for sympathy toward the franchise. The Golden State Warriors superstar addressed the league's ruling against owner Steve Ballmer and the fallout tied to Kawhi Leonard's tenure with the team, offering a rare public take from one of the NBA's most respected voices.

The four-time champion did not sound shocked by how things played out, and he made it clear he understands why commissioner Adam Silver came down hard.

Stephen Curry Comments On Steve Ballmer's Clippers Controversy And NBA Punishments

The controversy stems from an NBA investigation that found the Clippers and Ballmer helped Leonard secure endorsement opportunities outside the league's salary cap rules. The punishment landed heavy. The team lost five first-round draft picks and was hit with a $30 million fine, while Ballmer was suspended from all team and league activities for a full year. Leonard himself was fined $700,000, though he has denied any intentional wrongdoing in the matter.

Speaking to CNBC, Curry said he wasn't caught off guard by any of it. He pointed to his relationship with Ballmer, calling him a good guy who has chosen to stand by the ruling rather than fight it publicly, and he credited Silver for doing what the job required. In his own words, "Adam Silver had a job to do, and I think the punishment makes sense, and we all move forward." Curry's comments suggest the rest of the league is not exactly rushing to defend the Clippers.

What Comes Next for the Clippers, Ballmer and Leonard

This is not the first time the Clippers have run afoul of the league's rules. Back in 2015, the franchise was fined $250,000 after violating league policy while trying to re-sign All-Star center DeAndre Jordan. The current penalty dwarfs that number, and it arrives at a moment when the organization's reputation is already under strain.

Leonard's own future has moved on from Los Angeles. Trade talks that once pointed toward the Houston Rockets reportedly stalled as the investigation dragged on, and the forward instead landed with the Toronto Raptors, where a previous Finals MVP run still carries weight with the fan base. Reports indicate the Raptors are already exploring an extension, hoping to pair him with young talent as they push for relevance in the East.

Ballmer, for his part, is expected to sit out the season while the Clippers try to rebuild their standing with the league office.