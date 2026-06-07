Gabrielle Union has revealed she once considered ending her marriage to Dwyane Wade so he could find a woman who could give him a biological child. Writing in an essay for TIME magazine to coincide with her second memoir, the actress also opened up about how watching the NBA legend father a child with another woman during their separation left her feeling as though her sense of self had crumbled to dust.

Union wrote candidly about the darkest period of her fertility struggle, explaining how her inability to conceive had pushed her toward a deeply painful conclusion. "Clearly, my feelings weren't originating from a healthy place. So much of what made the decision so difficult was that if I didn't submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwyane go," she wrote, adding, "Even if he didn't want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted."

Gabrielle Union Suffered Multiple Miscarriages

Gabrielle Union had suffered multiple miscarriages over the years, a process that took a severe toll on her physically and mentally. She described feeling "worthless" as a result. The situation became even more complicated when Wade fathered a child with another woman during a period when the couple were separated. "The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily — while I was unable to — left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind," she wrote.

Dwyane Wade Pushed For Surrogacy

Dwyane Wade, for his part, did not step back. He actively intervened when Union's attempts to carry a pregnancy to term began affecting her physical health and the two eventually made the decision to pursue surrogacy together. Their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, was born in 2018 via surrogate.

The decision was not without public scrutiny. Union faced criticism at the time, though she and Wade have spoken openly about it since and continued to raise Kaavia largely out of the spotlight.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union first met at a Super Bowl party in 2007 and began dating in 2009. The couple briefly separated in early 2013 due to career pressures, during which time Wade fathered a son with another woman. They reconciled later that year, got engaged in December 2013, and married on 30 August 2014 in Miami. A three-time NBA champion (2006, 2012, 2013), 13-time All-Star, and 2006 Finals MVP, Wade retired in 2019 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.