Since the summer of 2025, Brandon Ingram and GloRilla have been in the news for their romance. Their friendship has been on a subtle public display over the months. GloRilla has been spotted at Toronto Raptors games from time to time. Other than that, glimpses of their individual Instagrams have shown a close, developing friendship.

GloRilla is worth $15 million, though the exact amounts are unknown. She has appeared as a guest on several television series. In 2023, she appeared on episodes of Hulu's RapCaviar Presents and VH1's sketch comedy and battle rap improv show Wild ‘n Out.

GloRilla Net Worth 2023, income & salary source

GloRilla, the rapper, has said in multiple interviews that he is dating Brandon Ingram, the NBA player. She rose to popularity in 2022 with singles F.N.F. (Let's Go), Tomorrow 2, and Blessed. The rapper has made a fortune from hit singles, albums, and collaborations with other artists.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, GloRilla has a net worth of $5 million in 2025. The American rapper took the scene by storm in 2022 with her debut commercial EP, Anyways, Life's Great, which included the hits F.N.F. (Let's Go), Tomorrow 2, and Blessed. Her celebrity was further boosted by the success of her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, in 2024.

The rapper has worked with several musicians on several projects throughout the years, including Megan Thee Stallion. GloRilla has also made television appearances on shows like the Hulu series RapCaviar Presents and the VH1 sketch comedy and battle rap improv show Wild ‘n Out.

GloRilla expands her empire with major endorsement and brand ambassador deals

GloRilla became the first exclusive partner to all of Rihanna's endeavors, including Fenty, in addition to her professional endeavors. Among other things, she had appeared in a number of makeup, haircare, and skincare commercial ads.

Also, she has done endorsements for several brands across different industries. Starting in 2025, they'll have sponsorship deals with Checkers, Rally's, Adidas Originals, and Fenty Beauty. GloRilla will also be a brand ambassador for Fenty Beauty and will kick off product collaborations and brand endorsements with Adidas Originals, Checkers, and Rally's in July 2025.

She further increased her profile in early 2025 when she was selected as the face of the Rihanna brand and became the face of Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Hair, and Fenty Skin. This relationship will debut in spring 2025, and for the first time, the entire Fenty universe will be represented by just one ambassador.

GloRilla has backed 15 businesses across 11 categories, including food and dining, fashion and apparel, cosmetics and makeup, and footwear. Other celebrity endorsements for these companies include Madison Beer, T-Pain, and Brent Faiyaz. The sheer number of relationships shows how important they are across industries such as retail, services, and consumer products.