Shaquille O'Neal and Arvydas Sabonis were once on opposite sides of one of the biggest NBA playoff battles of 2000. More than 25 years later, the two legends met again in Lithuania, this time with smiles, a signed basketball and plenty of respect between them. Shaq visited Kaunas on September 29, 2026, and watched Žalgiris play Olympiacos at Zalgirio Arena. During the visit, he met Sabonis and gave him a signed basketball. The moment quickly became one of the main highlights of Shaq's first trip to Lithuania.

Shaquille O'Neal Meets Arvydas Sabonis In Kaunas

The reunion brought back memories of a very different time in basketball. Shaq was already becoming one of the NBA's biggest stars, while Sabonis was nearing the end of his playing career. Their paths crossed during the 2000 Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers faced Portland in that series, with Shaq leading Los Angeles and Sabonis playing a key role for the Trail Blazers. Los Angeles eventually won the series 4-3. The Lakers also came back from a 15-point deficit in Game 7 to reach the NBA Finals.

Shaq's respect for Sabonis, though, goes beyond those playoff games. He remembered watching Sabonis before the Lithuanian center entered the NBA. Shaq later said Sabonis was one of his favorite players while growing up, giving their meeting in Kaunas an even more personal touch.

Shaq Remembers Sabonis' Best Years

There was another part of the story that made the reunion special. Shaq has often spoken about seeing Sabonis play for the Soviet Union before their NBA careers overlapped. The 1988 Olympics were especially important in shaping Shaq's view of him.

Sabonis helped the Soviet Union beat the United States in the 1988 Olympic semifinal. Shaq pointed to that period when talking about Sabonis in Lithuania and said he considered him “the best player in the world” during his prime.

Their NBA meeting came years later, when Sabonis was already dealing with age and injuries. That meant Shaq was facing a player who was no longer at his physical best. In Kaunas, the old competition was gone. What remained was respect between two centers who helped shape basketball history.

Shaq's Lithuania trip had a business side too, as he was visiting the country through his role with NordVPN. But his meeting with Sabonis gave the visit a strong basketball connection. One signed basketball, a few words and a shared moment were enough to bring their old NBA story back to life.