Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham once again found herself at the center of social media after her now-viral 22-second pointing exchange with Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner. The moment came during the fourth quarter of Indiana's 86-77 win over Phoenix on June 23, when emotions boiled over following a heated sequence involving Caitlin Clark and Bonner. While many fans wondered if there was more behind the clip, the viral moment was very real and happened during an already tense game.

Sophie Cunningham And DeWanna Bonner's Viral Exchange Explained

The incident started after Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner got tangled up during a dead-ball situation late in the fourth quarter. Both players exchanged words before teammates stepped in. Sophie Cunningham quickly joined the scene to support Clark, and moments later, cameras caught Bonner and Cunningham pointing at each other. The exchange continued for roughly 22 seconds before Indiana staff members guided Cunningham back toward the bench.

Referees assessed technical fouls to Cunningham and Bonner, while Clark, Alyssa Thomas and Myisha Hines-Allen were also penalized during the heated sequence. According to Sports Illustrated, Cunningham later downplayed the incident, saying, “It's fine. You know, I think sometimes, it's a part of the game.” She added, “At the end of the day, we kept our heads, we finished the ball game well.”

The clip quickly exploded online, turning into memes across X and Instagram. Cunningham even leaned into the joke by posing with fans while recreating the finger-point celebration. But the viral reaction also pushed fans to revisit the history between the two players, which helps explain why the moment attracted so much attention.

Past Tension Between Sophie Cunningham And DeWanna Bonner Added Context

At first glance, the exchange looked like typical in-game trash talk. However, there was already some history between the players, making the moment far more interesting for WNBA fans.

Cunningham played for the Phoenix Mercury from 2019 through 2024. She and Bonner later became teammates with the Indiana Fever in 2025, but Bonner left the franchise after just nine games and eventually returned to Phoenix. On her Show Me Something podcast last year, Cunningham criticized how Bonner exited, saying, “It's OK to be professional about it and, like, send a text to your teammates.”

After Monday's game, Cunningham made it clear she has moved on. Asked about Bonner's departure, she told reporters, “It's old news. Old news.” She later added, “No. And we never will, and I really don't care anymore.” Even so, the viral clip shows why Cunningham remains one of the WNBA's biggest personalities. Whether fans love her or not, she continues to create moments people cannot stop talking about.