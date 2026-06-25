The NBA is changing the draft once again, and this new rule could have a major impact on how teams build their rosters. Starting with the 2027 NBA Draft, the league will introduce a “snake” format for the first 16 picks of the second round. The update means teams that pick early in the first round will select later in the second round. The move is part of the NBA's wider effort to reduce tanking and make the draft process more competitive. The change was first highlighted by Mike Vorkunov and later shared widely by Legion Hoops.

NBA's New Snake Draft Format Will Reverse The Top 16 Second-Round Picks

Under the new system, the top 16 selections in the second round will be the exact reverse of the first 16 picks in Round 1. Simply put, the team that receives the No. 1 overall pick will now select No. 46 overall in the second round, while the team drafting 16th in the first round will receive the No. 31 pick. The rule will officially begin with the 2027 NBA Draft.

For years, lottery teams benefited twice by receiving both a high first-round selection and an early second-round pick. The NBA believes this new structure will remove some of that advantage. Instead of relying only on lottery luck, franchises will now need stronger scouting departments and player development programs to find hidden talent later in the draft.

The change also adds a fresh layer of strategy. Draft-night trades could become even more complicated because teams must now consider where their second-round selections will land. While some executives have welcomed the idea, others believe it could completely change how teams value draft picks going forward.

NBA Expands Anti-Tanking Efforts With Broader Lottery Reforms

The second-round reversal is only one part of the NBA's larger anti-tanking plan. At first glance, the rule may seem unusual, but league officials believe it fits into a bigger effort to encourage teams to compete throughout the entire season rather than chase lottery odds.

The NBA Board of Governors approved the reforms on May 28, 2026, by a reported 29-1 vote, with the Memphis Grizzlies casting the lone vote against the proposal. The new “3-2-1 Lottery” system also expands the lottery pool to 16 teams, flattens lottery odds and limits teams from repeatedly landing top selections.

Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly spoken about reducing incentives for teams to lose intentionally. Whether the snake format fully solves the problem remains to be seen. Still, the rule is important because it could reshape draft strategy across the league and force front offices to think differently when building future contenders.