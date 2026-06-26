For years, LaVar Ball and Tina Ball were seen as one of basketball's strongest couples. So, when LaVar casually revealed during a livestream that they were no longer together, fans were stunned. The Big Baller Brand founder confirmed that he and Tina have separated after nearly three decades of marriage. LaVar shared the news during a June 24 livestream with streamer N3on, saying Tina had “decided to go her own way.”

LaVar Ball Confirmed That He And Tina Ball Have Separated

The claim is true. During a mukbang-style livestream with content creator N3on on June 24, LaVar publicly confirmed that he and Tina are no longer together. The revelation first gained widespread attention after TMZ Sports shared clips from the stream on June 25. According to LaVar, the separation happened after Tina chose to “go her own way.”

Speaking candidly on the stream, LaVar said, “You know, with my wife, Tina decided to go her own way, that's why you don't see her right here. But she want to go do something else, that's fine with me. We had our run. We had our run.” He later added, “The fact that if you decide to go this way, I'ma go that way. That's fine. It is what it is, man.” LaVar did not reveal any specific reason behind the split, and Tina has not commented publicly so far.

Interestingly, the announcement did not come through a formal statement or interview. Instead, it surfaced during a relaxed conversation at LaVar's home. That unexpected setting made the news spread even faster online. While LaVar appeared emotional at times, he also suggested that he has already moved on and is seeing someone new.

LaVar And Tina Ball Were Long Seen As The Heart Of The Ball Family

For longtime followers of the Ball family, the news carries extra weight. For years, Tina remained a steady presence beside LaVar as their sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, rose to fame. The couple's relationship became a major part of the family's public image through interviews and their reality series.

LaVar and Tina met while attending California State University, Los Angeles, and married in 1997. Their marriage faced difficult moments, especially after Tina suffered a serious stroke in 2017 that affected her speech. Over the years, LaVar repeatedly spoke about supporting her recovery and often praised her publicly. In the same livestream, he said, “She was always beautiful in my eyes” while reflecting on their relationship.

As of now, many questions about the split remain unanswered because neither side has shared additional details. Still, the announcement marks the end of one of basketball's most recognizable family partnerships, a relationship that helped shape the Ball family's journey both on and off the court.