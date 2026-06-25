Barack Obama has never hidden his love for the Chicago Bulls, so his latest basketball comments did not surprise many fans. Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, the former US President described the 1990s as “peak basketball,” largely because he witnessed Michael Jordan and the Bulls dominate from Chicago. Given Obama's deep connection with the city and the franchise, the claim is less controversial and more personal.

During the interview, Obama explained why he still sees the era so fondly. He praised the physical style of play and pointed out how different the game looked compared to today's NBA. His remarks quickly caught attention online, especially among fans who continue debating whether the 1990s or modern basketball represents the sport at its best.

Barack Obama's ‘Peak Basketball' Comment Reflects His Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls Fandom

Obama made the remarks during an appearance on All the Smoke, hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. While discussing different basketball eras, he said, “For me, the ‘90s was peak basketball because I was here in Chicago with Michael and the Bulls. But you watch some of those old classics, they're tough, and folks are physical.”

The former President continued by highlighting how physical the game used to be. Obama said, “There weren't really flagrant fouls; you basically had to fend for yourself. Folks just weren't shooting that many threes, so everything's kind of packed in the paint… Now, the amount of wear and tear just seems a lot because even the big guys can shoot now.” Since Obama lived in Chicago during the Bulls' championship run, his opinion clearly comes from both experience and fandom. Source: All the Smoke podcast.

While some fans may disagree with his assessment, the fact check supports the idea that Obama's comments are consistent with his long-documented support for the Bulls. His statement was not presented as an objective ranking but as a personal reflection shaped by one of basketball's greatest dynasties.

Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Created One Of The NBA's Greatest Dynasties

It is difficult to separate Obama's basketball memories from Michael Jordan's incredible success in Chicago. The Bulls defined the 1990s, and many fans who lived through that period still consider it a golden era for the league.

Led by Jordan, Chicago won six NBA championships and completed two separate three-peats from 1991-93 and 1996-98. Jordan captured NBA Finals MVP honors in all six title runs, and the Bulls never lost a Finals series during that championship stretch. Even after Jordan temporarily retired to pursue baseball, Chicago returned to the top once he came back.

The Bulls have not reached the NBA Finals since winning their last championship in 1998, which further explains why Jordan's era remains so special to fans like Obama. Whether one agrees with his “peak basketball” claim or not, his comments matter because they show how strongly great teams can shape an entire generation's view of the game.