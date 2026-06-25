Caitlin Clark once again became the center of WNBA discussion after a viral social media post accused the Phoenix Mercury veteran of intentionally hitting Clark in the throat and smiling afterward. The claim spread rapidly online following the June 24 game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury. While the WNBA later disciplined Thomas for the play, questions still remain about whether the viral post accurately described everything that happened during the on-court incident.

What Video Footage Shows About Alyssa Thomas' Contact With Caitlin Clark

The incident happened with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury's 111-109 win over the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. During a loose-ball scramble, Alyssa Thomas dove toward the ball while Caitlin Clark was already on the floor. Broadcast replays showed Thomas making contact with Clark's throat area as she attempted to get up.

Officials did not call a foul during live action. However, after reviewing the footage, the WNBA upgraded the play to a Flagrant Foul 2 and suspended Thomas for one game while also issuing a $1,000 fine. In its official statement, the league said, “Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension.” The league later described the contact as Thomas “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area.”

As for the claim that Thomas smiled while making contact, available broadcast footage does not clearly establish intent or confirm that she intentionally smiled at Clark. Some fans interpreted Thomas' facial expression that way, but that remains a matter of personal interpretation rather than an established fact. What is confirmed is that the WNBA determined the contact crossed the line of acceptable basketball play.

Stephanie White Criticized Officiating After Caitlin Clark Incident

The heated moment added to an already physical contest between the Fever and Mercury. Tensions had been building throughout the game, and the aftermath quickly shifted attention toward officiating rather than just the final score.

After the game, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White strongly criticized the officials for missing what she believed were dangerous plays against her team. White called some of the uncalled contact “absolutely unacceptable” and described several missed calls as “egregious” and “utterly disrespectful.” She also referred to the throat contact involving Clark as “dangerous.”

Clark continued playing after the second-quarter incident but exited during the third quarter with a back issue and did not return. Reports indicated that the back discomfort likely came from a separate play later in the game. Still, the controversy has fueled another league-wide debate about physicality, player protection, and officiating consistency. With Clark remaining the WNBA's biggest attraction, every major incident involving her continues to draw intense scrutiny.