Robbie Avila's NBA dream is still very much alive, and Los Angeles Lakers fans already have a new name to watch. Shortly after the 2026 NBA Draft ended, reports emerged that the Lakers had signed the popular Saint Louis center to an Exhibit-10 contract. The news, first reported by DraftExpress and later confirmed by Yahoo Sports, means Avila will get an opportunity to prove himself in training camp and Summer League. For a player who went undrafted, it is a significant next step.

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign Robbie Avila To Exhibit-10 Contract

Yes, the reports are true. According to DraftExpress and Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have added Robbie Avila on an Exhibit-10 deal following the 2026 NBA Draft. These contracts are non-guaranteed agreements that allow teams to bring players into training camp, Summer League and, potentially, their G League system.

For the Lakers, this is a low-risk move with plenty of upside. Avila became one of college basketball's most recognizable players because of his unique skill set. Standing 6-foot-10, he can score, shoot from outside and, most importantly, create plays for teammates. His passing ability as a center helped him win Atlantic 10 Player of the Year during his final season at Saint Louis.

Even if Avila does not make the Lakers' final roster, the Exhibit-10 contract could lead him to the South Bay Lakers in the G League. That pathway has helped many undrafted players eventually earn NBA opportunities, making this signing worth watching as the offseason continues.

Robbie Avila Built A Huge College Following Before Joining The Lakers

Long before his name surfaced in NBA circles, Avila had already become a fan favorite in college basketball. His game, appearance and personality made him stand out in a crowded field of prospects, creating a loyal following that extended far beyond Saint Louis fans.

Avila earned nicknames such as “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” because of his signature glasses and creative style of play. Unlike many traditional centers, he regularly operated as a playmaker, averaging more than four assists per game while also scoring efficiently and stretching defenses with his shooting. That unusual combination turned him into one of college basketball's cult heroes.

Now, Avila will have the chance to showcase those skills in one of the NBA's biggest markets. Whether he ultimately secures a roster spot or develops in the G League, his journey is important because it highlights how undrafted players can still carve out meaningful NBA careers through opportunity and persistence.