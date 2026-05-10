Questions about the future of the Golden State Warriors have now turned into a public debate between two of the NBA's loudest voices. What began as a conversation about ageing teams and shrinking championship hopes quickly became a major talking point after Draymond Green mocked Charles Barkley's final years with the Houston Rockets. With the reaction growing across NBA media, Green is now trying to explain that he never meant the comment as disrespect.

The tension started after Barkley suggested the Warriors' dynasty run was basically over. Green fired back by bringing up Barkley's difficult spell in Houston late in his career and the comment went viral across television, podcasts and social media. A few days later, Green admitted the situation had become much bigger than he expected and addressed it on his podcast.

Draymond Green responds after Charles Barkley Rockets comments spark NBA debate

The original remark came during Green's appearance on “Inside the NBA,” where he responded to Barkley's criticism of Golden State's future. “I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform,” Green said while discussing Barkley's final playing years.

As backlash grew online, Green later claimed the comment was taken the wrong way. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, he explained that he was referring to Barkley's own jokes about his Houston years rather than attacking his entire career. "The reason that I would even say that is what Chuck makes fun about in his career is actually the last 2 years in Houston," Green said during the latest edition of The Draymond Green Show.

Green also tried to calm the criticism after many fans felt he had crossed the line. "Everybody tried to make it like this whole ‘Ahh man Draymond think he better than Chuck'… the disrespect ain't the intent so if that's the way it's viewed as public disrespect, I can gladly public apologise, disrespect wasn't my intent."

Barkley, though, did not seem too bothered by the exchange. Across several interviews, the TNT analyst brushed off the comments while continuing to argue that Golden State's championship era is nearing its end. "It's over for the Warriors," Barkley said on May 6. "No disrespect. It is for every old team. You have your run, you get old … it just passed you by. Y'all had one of the greatest runs ever."

Warriors future and ageing NBA cores remain central to debate

The argument also puts spotlight on a bigger NBA conversation about ageing stars and how quickly title windows can close. Green turned 36 earlier this year, while Stephen Curry recently turned 38. After another disappointing season, the Warriors are already facing questions about roster changes and their long-term direction.

Barkley later admitted Green was not entirely wrong about his final Rockets years. Looking back during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Barkley said, "You know, it's so funny, last time you had me on the show, I told you I regretted those Rocket years, especially the last two where I sucked as a player. But I wasn't turning down no free money, I had two years left on my contract."