Cooper Flagg's 2026 story is no longer just about basketball anymore. The Dallas Mavericks rookie just finished a breakout NBA season and narrowly won Rookie of the Year over teammate Kon Knueppel. Now, fans are paying equal attention to his life away from basketball after Arianna Roberson publicly confirmed their relationship online. The Duke basketball stars had quietly sparked dating rumors for months, but their recent social media posts finally gave fans the confirmation they were waiting for. Since then, their relationship has quickly become one of the biggest talking points around young basketball stars.

Cooper Flagg And Arianna Roberson's Duke Basketball Connection Draws Attention

Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson both arrived at Duke during the 2024-25 season, though their journeys looked very different at the beginning. Flagg became college basketball's biggest name after winning the Naismith Player of the Year award, while Roberson's freshman season was paused because of a knee injury. Even then, Duke fans often noticed the two around campus and slowly started connecting the dots.

The first major rumors appeared when Roberson was seen attending Duke's game against Syracuse alongside people close to Flagg. Later, fans became even more convinced during Flagg's Rookie of the Year celebration when Roberson sat courtside beside his parents. Neither of them addressed the speculation publicly at the time, but social media conversations continued growing throughout the season.

Arianna Roberson already had a strong basketball reputation before the relationship news became public. The San Antonio native was a McDonald's All-American at Clark High School and joined Duke as a five-star recruit. She also represented Team USA in both the FIBA U18 AmeriCup and FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in 2024, helping the team win gold medals. Her comeback season with Duke later added another important chapter to her growing career.

Cooper Flagg Makes Relationship With Arianna Roberson Public After Months Of Rumors

For months, Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson stayed quiet while attention around them kept building. Fans noticed small moments online and during basketball events, but the pair avoided making any direct statement. That silence only made people more curious about whether the Duke stars were truly together behind the scenes.

The confirmation finally arrived through social media. Arianna Roberson shared a vacation video with Cooper Flagg on TikTok, making their relationship public for the first time. Soon after, Flagg posted an Instagram story showing the couple sharing a kiss and added two black heart emojis. The posts quickly spread across basketball pages and officially ended months of speculation surrounding the pair.

Their relationship story has connected strongly with basketball fans because both are entering major stages in their careers together. Flagg is already viewed as one of the NBA's brightest young stars, while Roberson is building momentum with Duke after overcoming injury setbacks. By waiting until now to publicly confirm their relationship, the couple avoided unnecessary distractions and kept the focus on basketball first. That decision has only made fans more invested in what comes next for both rising stars.