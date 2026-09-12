Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are entering a different stage of their Timberwolves careers. Chris Finch believes they are ready to take full control, and that thinking shaped Minnesota's approach to adding veterans this offseason.

In a recent interview with Britt Robson of MinnPost, Finch explained why the Wolves did not focus on bringing in veteran players simply to guide the younger core. “My approach with Ant or with Jaden or with all these guys is, if we're going to take the diapers off, let's take the diapers off. Like, it's your team now.”

Chris Finch Puts Anthony Edwards And Jaden McDaniels In Charge

Finch's message is simple: The Wolves want Edwards, McDaniels and the rest of the core to set the tone themselves. He said leadership is not always about giving speeches. It can come through daily habits, effort, professionalism and how players carry themselves.

For Edwards, the responsibility is even bigger. He is entering his seventh NBA season and has become the face of Minnesota's team. Finch said the way Edwards speaks, acts and sets the tone from the first day of practice will matter. McDaniels, meanwhile, can lead through his steady work and consistency.

That helps explain the thinking behind Minnesota's roster changes. The Wolves added LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga while moving on from players such as Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Finch now wants the main group to take ownership instead of depending on older players for direction.

Timberwolves' Young Core Faces A Bigger Leadership Test

The next part of this plan will play out once training camp begins. Edwards and McDaniels will have to help bring a changed roster together, while new additions such as Ball and Kuminga learn how Finch wants the team to play.

Minnesota has also kept Rudy Gobert, giving the group an experienced voice inside the frontcourt. But Finch's message makes clear that the main responsibility is moving toward the younger core. Edwards and McDaniels are no longer players the team can treat as developing pieces.

That is what makes Finch's “diapers off” comment more than a catchy line. The Wolves are asking their young leaders to own the team's standards, voice and daily habits. After years of building around Edwards and McDaniels, Minnesota now wants to see what happens when they truly take charge.