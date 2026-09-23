Cheryl Reeve made a clear call when the Minnesota Lynx fell far behind the Indiana Fever. With the playoffs only days away, Reeve pulled four regular starters and kept them out for the rest of the game. Minnesota eventually lost 96-77, but the coach had another priority in mind.

The Lynx had fallen behind by as many as 29 points before halftime. Reeve decided chasing the game was not worth risking tired legs or injuries. “It was apparent that maybe rest was a better option with the playoffs starting Sunday,” Reeve told Andrew Dukowitz.

Cheryl Reeve Rests Lynx Starters After Fever Take Control

Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Natasha Howard did not return after halftime. Minnesota's reserves played the final 25 minutes instead, giving Reeve a chance to see more of her bench while the Fever controlled the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Reeve explained that the decision was not about giving up on the team's season. She wanted to protect her main players with the playoffs coming Sunday. “We thought that first group would be better served saving legs, not chasing a win that wasn't going to happen,” Reeve said.

The bench did give Minnesota something useful to take from the loss. Chloe Bibby scored 15 points, Liatu King had 12, and Aari McDonald added 10. The reserves even cut Indiana's lead to seven in the third quarter before the Fever pulled away again.

Lynx Secure No. 1 Seed As Olivia Miles Remains Out

There was another part of the night that mattered for Minnesota. Olivia Miles missed the game with a left calf injury, while Reeve said the team would handle her status day by day. Miles had also been close to sitting out Minnesota's previous game.

The Lynx then got the result they needed elsewhere. Golden State lost 90-82 to Portland in overtime, which officially gave Minnesota the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The postseason begins Sunday, so Reeve's focus is now firmly on getting her main players ready.

Reeve also made it clear that the bench performance mattered to her. “In situations like this, you just try to find something you can take away,” she said. For Minnesota, that means a tough loss produced extra rest, valuable minutes for the reserves and the top playoff seed.