Caitlin Clark had a few minutes for Team USA fans before her biggest knockout game of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The Indiana Fever star stopped to sign jerseys and other items as fans waited near the team tunnel in Berlin. The moment came before the United States faced Hungary in the quarterfinals on Thursday. A video of Clark's interaction was shared online, showing her taking time for supporters even as the team prepared for an important game.

Caitlin Clark Stops To Sign Autographs For Team USA Fans

Clark was walking toward the Team USA tunnel when she stopped near the fans waiting for her. Some supporters had Indiana Fever jerseys, while others carried Team USA items. The Indiana star signed what she could before having to leave with the team. She also thanked the fans as she moved away.

The moment was not completely new for Clark during the World Cup. She had already taken time for supporters in Berlin after Team USA's opening win over China. The Sporting News also reported the interaction after the game.

That connection with fans has followed Clark from the WNBA to the international stage. Reuters noted before the tournament that the Indiana Fever guard is one of the biggest names in women's basketball and wants to help grow the sport worldwide. Her time with supporters in Berlin added another small moment to that story.

Caitlin Clark Helps Team USA Reach World Cup Semifinals

The fan moment came just before Clark and Team USA began their knockout run against Hungary. The Americans controlled the game from the start and finished with a 108-56 win, moving into the World Cup semifinals. Napheesa Collier led the scoring with 19 points, while Clark added 10 points and nine assists.

Clark had entered the knockout stage as Team USA's leading passer after the group games. She averaged 6.3 assists through the first three games, according to CBS Sports, while the Americans finished group play unbeaten. Her role has remained important even while coming off the bench during the tournament.

For Clark, the Berlin trip has brought plenty of attention on and off the court. She has delivered strong passing numbers, shared a special moment with a U.S. Marine and continued stopping for supporters. Then came a 108-56 quarterfinal win. The fans waiting outside got their own small Caitlin Clark moment before it all began.