Caitlin Clark's name unexpectedly entered a Senate hearing focused on Jack Smith's investigations into Donald Trump. The Indiana Fever star was brought up after Smith described where he had been on February 3, 2024. Senator Eric Schmitt had questioned Smith about an Atlanta Hawks game involving the Golden State Warriors. Smith denied attending that game and said he remembered being at an Iowa women's basketball game against Maryland instead. That detail led Senator Amy Klobuchar to check the schedule. Iowa had played Maryland that day, with Clark scoring 38 points in Iowa's 93-85 win. The mix-up quickly became a notable moment in the hearing.

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Game Becomes Part Of Jack Smith Hearing

The exchange started when Schmitt asked Smith whether he had attended the Golden State Warriors' game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 3, 2024. Smith answered, “I definitely did not go to a Hawks game. I'm sure of that.” Schmitt then referred to text messages that he said placed Smith at the game.

Smith said he was not even certain he had been in Atlanta that day. When Klobuchar questioned him, he recalled attending an Iowa Hawkeyes basketball game against Maryland and said U.S. Marshals had accompanied him. Klobuchar then checked the schedule and found that Iowa had played Maryland in College Park on February 3.

That game featured Caitlin Clark, who scored 38 points as Iowa beat Maryland 93-85. The detail helped explain Smith's reference to a basketball game. He appeared to have been talking about Iowa's women's team, while Schmitt's question was about the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The difference between the two teams became central to the exchange.

Eric Schmitt Later Brings Caitlin Clark Into The Conversation

The Clark reference gave the hearing an unexpected basketball angle, but the main discussion was still about Smith's work as a special counsel and his investigations involving Trump. Schmitt was questioning Smith about events connected to Georgia and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Smith also denied ever meeting Willis or Nathan Wade, whom Willis had appointed as a special prosecutor in the Georgia election case. Schmitt later told NBC News that prosecutors would decide whether the disputed statements could amount to perjury. The hearing therefore moved beyond the basketball mix-up and back to the larger questions surrounding Smith's investigations.

Later, Schmitt referenced Clark himself. He wrote on X, “Who knew Jack Smith was a Caitlin Clark fan?” The comment came after the hearing had already established that Smith was referring to an Iowa game rather than the Atlanta Hawks matchup.

Clark herself had no involvement in the Senate hearing or the political dispute. Her name entered the discussion only because she was the biggest star in the Iowa-Maryland game Smith said he attended. A 2024 college basketball game had suddenly become part of a 2026 Senate hearing involving one of the most closely watched political investigations in the United States.