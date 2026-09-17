Caitlin Clark walked back into the Indiana Fever's practice gym this week with a gold medal from her Team USA run. The 23-year-old guard, fresh off a 6-0 sweep at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, brought along a box of her own signature sneakers for the teammates she left behind.

Clark's teammate and one of her close friends, Lexie Hull, laced up her pair and the moment caught attention as Fever's official social handles shared the moment.

Caitlin Clark celebrates FIBA gold with special Nike gift for Lexie Hull

Caitlin Clark's gesture landed on Wednesday, the same day Clark, Aliyah Boston and head coach Stephanie White rejoined the Fever roster after helping the United States claim gold at the FIBA World Cup.

Clark marked her homecoming by handing out pairs of the Caitlin 1, her Nike signature shoe scheduled to hit shelves on October 1. The why is simple enough. After weeks apart chasing an international title, Clark wanted her Indiana teammates to have something before the general public even could.

Hull wore the shoes straight into the Wednesday practice, and the Fever's own social team caught the moment on camera, posting a photo of Hull breaking in her new blue kicks. Clark saw it and couldn't help herself.

"Dang shoes r lookin fire," Clark commented on the post.

Hull had already been hyping the shoes on her own Instagram story, flashing the blue colorway for her followers. Her caption carried the kind of excitement that comes from finally getting your hands on something you'd been waiting on.

"finalllllly @caitlinclark22," Hull wrote.

As for the team, Indiana sits at 26-14 and holds the fifth spot in the standings with four regular-season games left to shape its playoff seeding, anywhere from as high as second to as low as eighth depending on how the final games unfold. The Fever head to Toronto on Friday to face the Tempo at 7:30 p.m. ET, their first true test since the World Cup break ended.

Lexie Hull opens up on Caitlin Clark's World Cup success

Days earlier, when Clark posted a carousel of photos celebrating the World Cup win, the response from fans and fellow players piled up fast, crossing 1,500 comments. Hull was right there among them, cheering on the guard she'll be sharing a backcourt with for the rest of the season.

"That's our girl ????," Hull wrote in the comments.

It's a small line, but it says plenty about where the two stand heading into the playoff push. Clark is putting up 22.5 points and 8.4 assists a game this season, while Hull has settled into a steady role off the perimeter, averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds with a reputation for tough defense. Indiana will need both of them locked in, especially with the Fever looking to build on last year's run to the WNBA semifinals.