Fans have been just as curious about the people closest to NBA star Cooper Flagg off the court as they've been about his meteoric rise toward NBA superstardom. This included Arianna Roberson as well. Flagg usually steals the headlines with his star power and franchise player potential, but Arianna has become a hot topic for fans wanting to know more about the woman associated with one of the basketball's brightest young stars.



The couple's relationship has quickly caught the public's eye, from social media chatter to more public outings. As r Flagg's fame continues to explode, the interest in Roberson and their story together only got bigger.



Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson went public with their relationship on social media



Cooper Flagg and “Duke” star Arianna Roberson have officially confirmed their relationship, ending months of rumors, social media chatter, and increasing attention from basketball fans online. The Dallas Mavericks rookie just finished a breakout NBA season and won Rookie of the Year over teammate Kon Knueppel.



Now, fans are starting to pay just as much attention to his life outside of basketball after Arianna Roberson publicly confirmed their relationship online. The Duke basketball stars had been quietly fueling dating rumors for months, but their recent social media posts finally gave fans the confirmation they were waiting for.



Since then, their relationship has quickly become one of the biggest talking points around young basketball stars. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman center Roberson hard-launched her relationship with Mavericks star Cooper Flagg, who played for Duke before being drafted No. 1 overall in 2025.



The two posted a TikTok of themselves hanging out on a vacation, holding hands and waving in different poses. Then they posted an Instagram Story of the two sharing a kiss.



Arianna Roberson built her own basketball legacy before dating Cooper Flagg



Before the relationship, Arianna Roberson was already a household name in basketball. The San Antonio native was a McDonald's All-American at Clark High School and was a five-star prospect coming into Duke. She also helped Team USA win gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup and 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.



She comes from a basketball family and is the younger sister of former NBA player Andre Roberson. A top-20 recruit out of Clark High School in San Antonio, she came to the Blue Devils and missed her first year with an injury. She averaged nearly 18 minutes per game last year and averaged 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.



The rumors about the couple began when they were seen together at Duke basketball events and then on vacation in Turks and Caicos. She is a basketball player, but also a social media presence looking to her journey in college basketball, lifestyle, and content off the court with her growing fanbase.