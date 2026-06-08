Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama were once again at the center of the action in Game 2, and the ending could not have been much tighter. Brunson calmly made the go-ahead free throw before Wembanyama missed a potential game-winner, allowing New York to escape with another victory. Now the series shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks hold a 2-0 lead and a chance to move even closer to a championship. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, but San Antonio knows this could be its most important game of the season. With both teams desperate for different reasons, Game 3 promises another intense battle.

2026 NBA Finals Game 3 Best Bets And Predictions Favor More Points

The first two games of the NBA Finals were decided by small margins, yet neither contest featured a true offensive explosion. Game 1 was especially slow, with both teams struggling from long range and combining for a low-scoring opening quarter.

Things improved in Game 2. The Knicks and Spurs shot much better from beyond the arc and looked more comfortable offensively. Even so, the total still stayed under the projected number as both teams tightened up defensively during the final minutes.

Looking ahead, this feels like the best opportunity yet for a higher-scoring game. Madison Square Garden should provide extra energy, and San Antonio is expected to play with greater urgency. According to odds listed by DraftKings, the strongest plays are the First Quarter Over 56.5, First Half Over 111.5, and Full Game Over 216.5. If the Spurs receive more bench production alongside Dylan Harper, points could come quickly.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props Draw Attention Before Knicks vs Spurs Game 3

While much of the spotlight has been on Brunson and Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns has quietly become one of the most important players in the series. His scoring, rebounding, and defense have helped New York control key stretches of both games.

The numbers support that impact. Through two games, Towns has averaged roughly 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and three assists while shooting efficiently from the field. He has also created second-chance opportunities and limited Wembanyama's influence around the basket.

Still, Game 3 could present a different challenge. Josh Hart is expected to avoid the foul trouble that limited him earlier in the series, which may reduce Towns' rebounding opportunities. At the same time, the Spurs are likely to adjust their approach around Wembanyama. Because of those factors, the value may sit on Towns Under 17.5 points, Under 11.5 rebounds, and Under 3.5 assists.

With the Knicks chasing a commanding 3-0 lead and the Spurs fighting to keep their season alive, Game 3 carries enormous pressure. The betting trends point toward more offense, while Towns' props may be due for regression. Either way, all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden as the 2026 NBA Finals reach a critical turning point.