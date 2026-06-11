Dana White runs a $12 billion business, has a net worth of around $500 million, and is one of the most recognisable figures in combat sports. His wife Anne has been in his life longer than any of that existed. They were 13 years old when they met. More than 40 years later they are still married, still based in Las Vegas, and Anne is still the most private member of a very public household.

All About Anne White

Born Anne Louise Stella on January 16, 1969, Anne grew up and met Dana when both were attending Hermon High School in Maine, where they graduated in 1987. Details about her family background, education beyond high school and any professional career of her own have never been made public. She has no social media presence and has never given a media interview. For someone married to a man who holds press conferences in front of thousands and speaks at political events, the level of privacy she has maintained across three decades is its own kind of statement.

She and Dana married on November 8, 1996, in Las Vegas. They have three children: sons Dana White III, born in 2001, and Aidan White, born in 2002, and a daughter Savannah White. The family has been based in Las Vegas throughout Dana's tenure at the UFC.

The Hard Parts of a Very Public Marriage

The marriage has not been without serious difficulty. In January 2023, video of a physical altercation between Dana and Anne at a New Year's Eve party in Cabo San Lucas circulated widely. Dana was seen slapping Anne. He apologised publicly, attributing his behaviour to excessive drinking, and said it was the most disgusting thing he had ever seen of himself. Anne did not make any public statement.

Dana has also been accused of infidelity on multiple occasions throughout their marriage, including a lawsuit involving an alleged affair. Through all of it, Anne has remained married to him and out of the public eye.

Dana has spoken in interviews about how much he relies on Anne, describing her as someone who pushes him to be more emotionally open and keeps the family grounded while he operates one of the world's most visible sporting organisations. UFC Freedom 250 takes place on the White House lawn on June 14. Anne will not be in the press row.